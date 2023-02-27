''There was never a question in my mind'': Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden opens up on the film's title

Cocaine Bear is a highly riveting brand new horror comedy movie that made its arrival in theaters in the United States on February 24, 2023. Elizabeth Banks has served as the director of the film, while Jimmy Warden is the writer.

The movie has been loosely gleaned from the true story of 1985, revolving around an American black bear that consumed a massive amount of lost cocaine worth millions of dollars.

In the movie Cocaine Bear, the audience will witness how a black bear becomes extremely deadly and goes on a brutal rampage after ingesting an ample amount of cocaine.

The movie has garnered a lot of attention from the audience since its premiere due to its striking title and unique storyline.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Warden, said, while talking about the distinct title of the movie:

"There was never a question in my mind,...Why wouldn’t we call it Cocaine Bear?...It’s not every day that a title comes your way that describes the movie in two words. You understand exactly what it is and what you want it to be."

Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden said: "I think the goal in writing the script was: Don’t disappoint the audience,"

During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warden further opened up regarding what his prime goal was while writing the script for Cocaine Bear.

He wanted to make the title as obvious as possible and do justice to it by presenting viewers with a story that showcases exactly what one would expect after hearing the title.

Warden said:

"I think the goal in writing the script was: Don’t disappoint the audience,...Don’t call the movie Cocaine Bear and then make it about the drug trade."

However, the writer expanded the story beyond the famous bear by adding drug kingpins, local detectives, unwitting hikers and most significantly, a single mother searching for her lost children.

He also included inventive killings and imaginative bloodshed throughout the movie. However, Warden did not change a number of plot points as they were perfectly fitting for the story.

He further exclaimed:

"It’s kind of the fantasy of what might have happened. What could have happened,...There were some things that were too perfect. The mountain is literally called Blood Mountain!"

More details about the movie

The promising list of producers for the movie entails Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, Elizabeth Banks, Aditya Sood, Brian Duffield and Max Handelman. John Guleserian has acted as the cinematographer of the movie, while Mark Mothersbaugh has given music to it.

The official synopsis for for the movie, given by Universal Pictures, reads:

"Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood."

The intriguing Cocaine Bear cast includes Keri Russell as Sari, Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie, O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed, Christian Convery as Henry, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob, Brooklynn Prince as Dee Dee, Margo Martindale as Ranger Liz, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Peter, Ray Liotta as Syd and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Cocaine Bear in theaters near you.

