"Cinema at its finest": Hilarious Cocaine Bear memes take over Twitter as hype train intensifies 

After Cocaine Bear recently arrived in theaters, memes about the film are coming thick and fast on social media. The movie is about a bear who died of a drug overdose.

From people sharing their favorite scene to many talking about Ray Liotta and the drugged animal, the memes on social media are hilarious. One user took to Twitter, shared a meme, and stated:

“Cinema at its finest”

The movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks and was released in theaters on February 24, 2022.

“And the Oscar goes to … Cocaine Bear”: Social media in splits as netizens post memes about the movie

Memes can indeed spread like wildfire on social media, and Cocaine Bear is the most recent example of that. From people hilariously reacting to the plot, many burst with laughter when they saw the animal consume drugs.

While some mocked the scene where the bear consumes the drug, others said that the movie deserves an Oscar:

💃🏿Blanche Deveheaux 💃🏿 @I_Am_TamRoe #CocaineBear

Me watching the kids try the coke they found: Me watching the kids try the coke they found: #CocaineBearMe watching the kids try the coke they found: https://t.co/g34dJlAiCz

JackWatchMovies @JackMovies17 Me when the Cocaine Bear takes the cocaine in Cocaine Bear Me when the Cocaine Bear takes the cocaine in Cocaine Bear https://t.co/LQrvhqNUFM

2RawTooReal @2RawTooReal was Cocaine bearwas Cocaine bear 🐻 was https://t.co/Dac8q0rlue

Coralaen 💙✊🏻🌻🐝🇪🇺😎 @Moonstone1812 Just seen the trailer for Cocaine Bear… Just seen the trailer for Cocaine Bear… https://t.co/zzpI9AWfzJ

Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 @SavinTheBees Me waiting in my luxury reclining theater seat for “Cocaine Bear” Me waiting in my luxury reclining theater seat for “Cocaine Bear” https://t.co/Tn3ZsnKsYX

Cody Halcrow @CodyHalcrow05 Sometimes all you need in life is just to sit back, and indulge in a movie of a bear going on a bloody, cocaine-induced rampage. #CocaineBear was a riot! Sometimes all you need in life is just to sit back, and indulge in a movie of a bear going on a bloody, cocaine-induced rampage. #CocaineBear was a riot! ❄️🐻 https://t.co/WYEDQm2USw

Emma Evans 🌻 @MelanieMoore Cocaine Bear looks like an incredibly stupid movie that looks at you and goes



LOOK...JUST GO WITH IT



And I haven't wanted to see a movie this badly since Endgame. Cocaine Bear looks like an incredibly stupid movie that looks at you and goesLOOK...JUST GO WITH ITAnd I haven't wanted to see a movie this badly since Endgame.

first ethical space cowboy @cowboybecsbop 4 tickets to cocaine bear please 4 tickets to cocaine bear please https://t.co/a0sTNNw3Yo

Leslie Mann VEVO @ugghhhhhhhhhhh me when I found out that the Cocaine Bear was female me when I found out that the Cocaine Bear was female https://t.co/dI5XhofKhJ

Thomas M. Willett @Optigrab I'm pretty sure this was my favorite scene from Cocaine Bear. I'm pretty sure this was my favorite scene from Cocaine Bear. https://t.co/ky7BHmuiKA

Sissy Cooper @CNShottie There is one character actor missing from #CocaineBear who would have fit the ensemble cast, perfectly & his name is Pauly Shore. There is one character actor missing from #CocaineBear who would have fit the ensemble cast, perfectly & his name is Pauly Shore. https://t.co/PZkX5Bnm66

More about Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear was released in theaters worldwide on February 24, 2023.

The plot of the movie is seemingly absurd, as a smuggler drops a shipment of cocaine from his plane, and when he attempts to jump off the plane with the help of a parachute, he just then hits his head on the side of the plane, and he falls off it. However, his body lands in Knoxville, Tennesse, where he is identified as Bob, a local detective.

The movie is about some cops, tourists, teens, and criminals who move towards a Georgia forest, where a black bear accidentally consumes the drugs dropped by Bob, and dies shortly after.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the movie is written by Warden. Furthermore, the team has described the movie as an adaptation of the true story of the bear who consumed millions of dollars of cocaine in 1985.

The star cast of the movie includes Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta.

The music in the movie has been composed by Mark Motherbaugh.

While the movie has been getting mixed reviews from the audience, the trailer of the film has garnered over 17 million views since it was released two months back.

The makers released the trailer on social media with a hilarious caption that read: “Don’t coke the bear” instead of “Don’t poke the bear.”

