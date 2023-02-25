"Cinema at its finest": Hilarious Cocaine Bear memes take over Twitter as hype train intensifies 

After Cocaine Bear recently arrived in theaters, memes about the film are coming thick and fast on social media. The movie is about a bear who died of a drug overdose.
From people sharing their favorite scene to many talking about Ray Liotta and the drugged animal, the memes on social media are hilarious. One user took to Twitter, shared a meme, and stated:
“Cinema at its finest”
The movie is directed by Elizabeth Banks.
“And the Oscar goes to … Cocaine Bear”: Social media in splits as netizens post memes about the movie
Memes can indeed spread like wildfire on social media, and Cocaine Bear is the most recent example of that. From people hilariously reacting to the plot, many burst with laughter when they saw the animal consume drugs.
While some mocked the scene where the bear consumes the drug, others said that the movie deserves an Oscar:
More about Cocaine Bear
Cocaine Bear was released in theaters worldwide on February 24, 2023.
The plot of the movie is seemingly absurd, as a smuggler drops a shipment of cocaine from his plane, and when he attempts to jump off the plane with the help of a parachute, he just then hits his head on the side of the plane, and he falls off it. However, his body lands in Knoxville, Tennesse, where he is identified as Bob, a local detective.
The movie is about some cops, tourists, teens, and criminals who move towards a Georgia forest, where a black bear accidentally consumes the drugs dropped by Bob, and dies shortly after.
Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the movie is written by Warden. Furthermore, the team has described the movie as an adaptation of the true story of the bear who consumed millions of dollars of cocaine in 1985.
The star cast of the movie includes Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta.
The music in the movie has been composed by Mark Motherbaugh.
While the movie has been getting mixed reviews from the audience, the trailer of the film has garnered over 17 million views since it was released two months back.
The makers released the trailer on social media with a hilarious caption that read: “Don’t coke the bear” instead of “Don’t poke the bear.”