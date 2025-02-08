Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix: Who is Natalie Dal-Bello and what did she say about Belle Gibson's claims?

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar looks closely into the rise and fall of Australian wellness influencer, Annabelle "Belle" Gibson, and how her mother, Natalie Dal-Bello, got involved in the controversy. Directed by Jeffrey Walker, this show takes viewers through how Belle Gibson falsely claimed to be diagnosed with malignant cancer.

As Gibson gained popularity for suggesting remedies to cure cancer, her plan backfired, and the plot fell through. She blamed her mother, Natalie Dal-Bello, who publicly refuted most of Natalie's claims, saying that the theory of Gibson's troubled childhood was unfounded.

The six-part series on Netflix will release all its episodes on February 6, 2025, at 9 pm EST. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world."

Trending

Natalie Dal-Bello is Belle Gibson's mother

Annabelle Natalie Gibson was born on October 8, 1991, in Launceston, Tasmania, to Natalie Dal-Bello. Belle left her family home in Brisbane at the age of 12 and lived with one of her classmates. She dropped out of Wynnum State High School in Manly, Queensland by the 10th grade. She worked in PFD Food Services in Lytton before she moved to Perth, Western Australia in 2008.

Gibson garnered popularity in the online health and wellness community claiming she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Her claim to fame was her alleged cancer treatment with alternative therapies such as diet and natural remedies.

Expand Tweet

Belle Gibson chose to play along with the story, and alongside, she launched The Whole Pantry mobile application and cookbook, further propagating her claims. The story started to fall through as Belle's claims were found to be inconsistent and baseless. She was unable to provide the names of the doctors, scar marks, or donations to charities.

Belle Gibson took to The Australian Women's Weekly in April 2015, wherein she blamed her mother, Natalie Dal-Bello, for leaving her to be responsible for the family's wellbeing from a young age. Belle claimed that Natalie was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis, and her brother, Nick, was autistic.

What did Natalie Dal-Bello have to say about Belle Gibson's claims?

Natalie Dal-Bello was averse to social media and communication over the internet because of which it took some time for the news to reach her. Natalie took to Women’s Weekly a month later and refuted most of Belle's claims as she reportedly shared,

“What a lot of rubbish. Belle never cared for me, her brother is not autistic and she’s barely done a minute’s housework in her life. I’ve practically worked myself into an early grave to give that girl everything she wanted in life. Every time she moved house, I paid for it, whenever she needed something for [her son] Ollie, I paid for it. If she wanted a new computer, I paid for it. Phone bills, clothes, beauty treatments – you name it. And this is how she repays me."

While Natalie left the option of reconciliation with Belle open, she made it clear that her daughter lacked empathy. Belle Gibson's diagnosis was proven to be false eventually.

Catch all the details on Netflix as the episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar air on February 6, 2025 onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback