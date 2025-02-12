Dragon Ball fandom at war over Super showing "the best Vegeta by far"

Dragon Ball has an active and passionate community, so it is normal to see people discuss their favorite and least favorite moments along with various elements of the franchise. Currently, Vegeta's characterization after the original series is a hot topic among fans; some prefer his portrayal in Super, while others believe that the direction GT took was more beneficial for the character.

While Vegeta's character development is still widely regarded as the best in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, there have been debates regarding the two sequels of the original series and how they handled the Saiyan Prince. Some feel that he should have moved on from his rivalry with Goku, while others think it's an integral part of his character, making the discussion all the more interesting.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers for the series.

Dragon Ball fans debate which version of Vegeta post-original series is the best

Recently, there was a debate on X about which sequel, Super or GT, better portrayed Vegeta's character. After the events of the Buu saga, where Akira Toriyama's original manga concluded, the Saiyan Prince fully embraces his life on Earth and acknowledges that Goku is better than he is, signaling his significant growth since his debut in the Saiyan saga years ago.

Some argue that Super has handled Vegeta's character much better, maintaining his rivalry with Goku but adding a healthier tone. Vegeta still strives to become stronger, but he does so out of a desire to improve himself and protect those he cares about rather than out of insecurity, as shown by his willingness to team up with the protagonist and collaborate throughout the series.

Conversely, others believe that GT gave Vegeta a sense of closure, making him more comfortable on Earth as he fully embraces being part of the human race and a family man. Some even suggest that this version of the character has moved beyond any rivalry with Goku and has shown his readiness to set aside his pride, as evidenced by his Super Saiyan 4 transformation.

Fans discuss Vegeta's growth

Fans have highly celebrated Vegeta's growth in Dragon Ball. He evolved from a ruthless conqueror when he first arrived on Earth with Nappa to a protector and family man. This journey involved many ups and downs and important lessons, making his evolution much more rewarding for many viewers.

Thus, the original series provided a satisfying conclusion for his arc as he sacrifices himself in an attempt to defeat Majin Buu and later admits that Goku is better than him. This resolution complicates his continuation, although both GT and Super have generally received praise for his characterization.

"Yes, DBS Vegeta is written better," one said.

"Nah I’m sorry I need to defend GT for a minute. GT had better characterization for Vegeta than Super by FAR until maybe the Moro arc. And even then??? I don’t think it’s quite there. This is a blatant example of “DB fan never watch the show," another person said.

"my favorite part of GT is vegeta’s characterization. he feels really softened up in a way they haven’t really gotten right since lol," someone else said.

Dragon Ball has a massive fanbase, so this debate is bound to continue for a long time, especially given the diverse opinions surrounding Super and GT.

