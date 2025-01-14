Dragon Ball fan recreates Vegeta's dark moment in a way nobody expected

Dragon Ball's Vegeta, the proud Prince of the Saiyan race, has a number of iconic moments in the series. However, only a handful can be considered on par with his massively famous "silent reflection in the rain" scene. In a display of raw emotion, this happens following his loss to Android 18 during the Android Saga. His pain, frustration, and urge to shatter his limits are clearly shown in such a setting.

Recently, a Dragon Ball fan recreated this iconic scene in a totally unexpected manner. Through simple means, they endeavored to capture the tense Vegeta moment, bringing it to life the best they could. This homage, of sorts, serves as a reminder as to why Vegeta remains one of Dragon Ball and, in general, anime's most complex and beloved names.

Dragon Ball: Fan cleverly recreates a dark Vegeta moment

Expand Tweet

Trending

A fan recently posted a brief video that showcased a dark moment from Vegeta's past. Taken place during the Androids Saga in Dragon Ball, the original scene features him fresh out of a loss against Android 18. The Z Warriors and Future Trunks are off tending to a sick Son Goku. Elsewhere, Vegeta stands out atop a small rocky hill amidst heavy rain falling from the dark skies.

The Saiyan Prince reflects on his recent loss and near-death to Android 18. Her words were echoing through his troubled mind. It becomes too much to bear as he boils into a firey rage, transforming into his Super Saiyan form. This is when he has an internal monologue, feeling disgusted that he was defeated and brought close to death by a mere machine.

He feels that there has to be a level that goes beyond the Super Saiyan form once one has achieved this transformation. Thus, he resolves to work even harder and not stop until he reaches such a level, putting it out to the universe by yelling, "I will be legendary!".

Vegeta vs Android 18 (Image via Toei Animation)

Now, this very scene was recreated by a fan in a way no one expected, i.e., in their shower. A tiny figurine of the Saiyan Prince was placed on the shower floor, and the shower was turned on. The result: Vegeta's iconic rain scene comes to life in an odd yet quite amusing manner. True enough, this scene is quite significant for a character like Vegeta, who values his pride above nearly everything.

It is one of Dragon Ball's most emotionally charged moments, capturing the depth of Vegeta's character beyond his fiery pride and combat prowess. It is also a glimpse into his internal struggle. As the Saiyan Prince, he had always considered himself to be a powerful warrior, an elite, destined to rise to the top. His achieving the Super Saiyan form a little prior to this moment further reaffirmed his feelings.

However, suffering such a crushing defeat to Android 18, a foe he gravely underestimated, gave him a reality check. In the scene, he faces not just a physical loss but a major blow to his pride. Speaking symbolically, the rain can be seen as his internal turmoil, anger, and despair. At this low point, he resolves to redefine himself, to become "legendary."

This indicates a change in mindset to push past pride and embrace the relentless pursuit of the next level. Fans resonate with this scene as it depicts a vulnerable and human Vegeta, different from his usual self.

In conclusion

Super Saiyan God Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

To conclude, Vegeta's rain scene after losing to Android 18 captures his raw emotion and complexity, establishing him as one of the most compelling characters in Dragon Ball. This defeat was vital in tearing away the Prince's bravado, showcasing his vulnerability and the weight of his shattered pride. Yet, it also underscores how resilient and responsive he is to growth.

He is able to channel this loss into a restored determination to push past his limits. Although humorous, this scene, being recreated by a fan, underscores its enduring significance and emotional impact. Vegeta's struggle and resolve show his personal journey, with the ability to face failure, contemplate it, and use it to fuel self-improvement.

Such moments elevate the series beyond just intense battles and flashy transformations, giving Akira Toriyama's work a deeply relatable narrative layer.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback