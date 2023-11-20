Dragon Ball: Why does Vegeta always hold his left arm? Explained

The Dragon Ball series has been putting out content for decades, and until now, innumerable theories and discussions have taken place regarding various topics. Usually, shonen anime and manga series such as this would have a few inconsistencies, which Dragon Ball also has. But on the other end of the spectrum, there are various examples of continuity that can be picked and analyzed.

One such odd continuity seen in the anime and manga series is Vegeta’s left arm. The reason why this continuity is odd is because the Dragon Ball series has not provided an explicit reason for it. Vegeta, the Prince of Saiyans, always holds his left arm when injured. This hasn’t happened just once or twice. In fact, it has happened on several occasions, and there are a couple of fan theories floating around on the internet.

Disclaimer: This article explores fan theories and is, therefore, speculative in nature.

Dragon Ball: Possible reasons why Vegeta always holds his left arm

One of the most common theories is the possibility of Vegeta having a chronic injury. It is uncertain as to what the injury's root cause or nature is. The injury cannot be merely on a muscular or cellular level because there were numerous instances where the Prince of Saiyan was healed with a Senzu Bean.

Despite utilizing a Senzu Bean, he continued showing signs of injuries and pain in his left arm. In some other instances too, he was healed by the likes of Dende, and yet this seemed to be a recurring issue. However, the unknown chronic injury is the most discussed theory within this community.

Another theory suggests that it could be the Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama’s choice. This, in turn, could be either an artistic choice or a choice from a functional standpoint. Plenty of artists have certain personal preferences, which can occasionally be seen in their pieces.

In this case, it is possible that Akira Toriyama likes to highlight damage by inflicting damage on the left hand. While Vegeta repeatedly shows signs of pain in his left arm, there are other characters whose left arm has also been damaged or amputated.

Dragon Ball characters have their left arm either cut off or injured (Image via Toei Animation)

Raditz blasted Piccolo’s left arm, Nappa sliced Tien’s left arm, Future Gohan also lost his left arm to the Androids, and Piccolo’s left arm was once again absorbed by Imperfect Cell. These are just a few examples of characters who lost or injured their left arm in the series. The creator of Dragon Ball could have also taken this decision from a functional standpoint.

Assuming all characters are right-handed, much like the creator, they would have a chance to fend off villains with their dominant hand. This could be another reason Vegeta sustains injuries on his left arm. That being said, we urge the fanbase to wait patiently until official sources confirm the theories explored in the article.

