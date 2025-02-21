Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 will air on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In the most recent episode, Glorio wished for the main cast to return to being adults, and Vegeta proceeded to get back into the battlefield to fight Gomah, mostly dominating the combat thanks to his Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

This episode mostly revolves around the fact Gomah can heal back thanks to the Third Evil Eye, which leads to Dr. Arinsu telling them how to remove it so they can get rid of the tyrant. Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 is going to show adult Goku using what seems to be this series' version of Super Saiyan 4 and also provide a conclusion for this story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Daima series and reflects the author's opinion, which does not represent Sportskeeda in any shape or form.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 release date and time

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 will be released on February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The release schedule for various regions and their respective time zones is provided below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday February 28, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday February 28, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday February 28, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday February 28, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 29, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 20?

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta as seen in the recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Viewers in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Viewers can access the streaming services' content only with a subscription fee, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.

Recap of episode 19

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku powering up (Image via Toei Animation).

The latest episode continues where the previous one left off, in the First Demon Realm, as Glorio betrays Dr. Arinsu and wishes for the main cast to go back to being adults. This results in them getting back to their physical prime, thus allowing Vegeta to fight King Gomah and get the upper hand easily with his Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

The next portion of the episode focuses on Glorio and Arinsu talking with each other, revealing that the latter saved the former from the Third Demon Realm, made him her worker, and now is firing her. She also has Majin Kuu take a book from the library to research the mechanics of the Third Evil Eye and remove it from Gomah's forehead.

While Vegeta is giving a great showing, Piccolo and Goku realize that Gomah is only recovering time and time again, making this battle impossible to win. Arinsu tells the cast that Gomah needs to be hit three times in the back of the neck for the Third Evil Eye to be removed. After Bulma convinces Vegeta to accept help, the protagonist powers up through his three Super Saiyan transformations and then unlocks the fourth new one once again.

What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 20? (Speculative)

Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 is expected to show Goku defeating King Gomah and bringing peace to the Demon Realm. When considering that this is the last episode of the series, it is bound to conclude the story and also explain certain things, such as the protagonist's new transformation and how all of this connects with the following Super storylines.

