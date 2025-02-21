  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 21, 2025 22:30 GMT
Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 release date and more (Image via Toei Animation)
Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 release date and more (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 will air on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In the most recent episode, Glorio wished for the main cast to return to being adults, and Vegeta proceeded to get back into the battlefield to fight Gomah, mostly dominating the combat thanks to his Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

Ad

This episode mostly revolves around the fact Gomah can heal back thanks to the Third Evil Eye, which leads to Dr. Arinsu telling them how to remove it so they can get rid of the tyrant. Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 is going to show adult Goku using what seems to be this series' version of Super Saiyan 4 and also provide a conclusion for this story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Daima series and reflects the author's opinion, which does not represent Sportskeeda in any shape or form.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 release date and time

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).
Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 will be released on February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The release schedule for various regions and their respective time zones is provided below.

Ad
Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time07:40 amFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Central Time09:40 amFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:40 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Central European Time04:40 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:10 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayFebruary 28, 2025
Australia Central Time01:40 amSaturdayFebruary 29, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 20?

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta as seen in the recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).
Adult Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta as seen in the recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Viewers in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Viewers can access the streaming services' content only with a subscription fee, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.

Ad

Recap of episode 19

Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku powering up (Image via Toei Animation).
Adult Super Saiyan 3 Goku powering up (Image via Toei Animation).

The latest episode continues where the previous one left off, in the First Demon Realm, as Glorio betrays Dr. Arinsu and wishes for the main cast to go back to being adults. This results in them getting back to their physical prime, thus allowing Vegeta to fight King Gomah and get the upper hand easily with his Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

Ad

The next portion of the episode focuses on Glorio and Arinsu talking with each other, revealing that the latter saved the former from the Third Demon Realm, made him her worker, and now is firing her. She also has Majin Kuu take a book from the library to research the mechanics of the Third Evil Eye and remove it from Gomah's forehead.

While Vegeta is giving a great showing, Piccolo and Goku realize that Gomah is only recovering time and time again, making this battle impossible to win. Arinsu tells the cast that Gomah needs to be hit three times in the back of the neck for the Third Evil Eye to be removed. After Bulma convinces Vegeta to accept help, the protagonist powers up through his three Super Saiyan transformations and then unlocks the fourth new one once again.

Ad

What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 20? (Speculative)

Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).
Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 is expected to show Goku defeating King Gomah and bringing peace to the Demon Realm. When considering that this is the last episode of the series, it is bound to conclude the story and also explain certain things, such as the protagonist's new transformation and how all of this connects with the following Super storylines.

Ad

Related articles

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी