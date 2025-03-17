5 best openings to One Piece arcs (& the 5 worst), ranked

One Piece arcs remains a titan of anime, captivating fans for decades with its epic journey. Each arc’s gateway comes through its openings—90-second musical introductions that set the tone for the adventure ahead. These sequences serve as both artistic statements and emotional primers, blending stunning visuals with memorable music.

Some openings perfectly capture their arc’s essence, creating an unforgettable prelude to the story. Others, however, fail to convey the spirit of the adventure, missing the emotional and thematic mark. Today, we dive deep to explore which One Piece openings soar like the Thousand Sunny and which sink like a Devil Fruit user.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion solely.

5 best One Piece arc openings

1) We Are! (Opening 1) - Romance Dawn to Loguetown Arcs

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The original opening remains the perfect embodiment of the adventurous spirit seen in the initial arcs of One Piece. We Are! opening sequence serves as proof of Eiichiro Oda's original artistic vision by presenting the initial state of each crew member before grand adventures changed them forever.

Luffy stands proudly atop the Going Merry's mast as he maintains his determined gaze toward the distant horizon. This opening stands out because it maintains its relevance across different periods. Although the animation appears basic when compared to modern standards it successfully captures the core themes of the Romance Dawn and East Blue One Piece storylines.

The song became the series' anthem because its inspiring dream-chasing lyrics perfectly summarize the core themes that would follow through all future One Piece arcs.

2) Hope (Opening 20) - Whole Cake Island Arc

Luffy as seen in the one of the One Piece arcs- Whole cake (Image via Toei Animation)

The Whole Cake Island arc displayed One Piece's visual uniqueness at its best while Hope perfectly portrays this distinct visual style. The opening visualizes Big Mom's territory as a candy-colored wonderland while showcasing intense battles that occur within it.

What elevates this opening among other One Piece arcs is how it balances the arc's elements: The story arc beautifully integrates Sanji's family troubles alongside the daring rescue effort and strategic confrontation with a Yonko.

The show features excellent animation through smooth battle sequences and expressive character moments that reveal emotional stakes while preserving key events.

3) Brand New World (Opening 6) - Post-Enies Lobby Arc

Straw Hats as seen in the one of the One Piece arcs (Image via Toei Animation)

The post-Enies Lobby Arc's sixth opening sequence Brand New World celebrates Robin's emotional return alongside the Thousand Sunny ship's introduction. After the thrilling Enies Lobby arc concludes "Brand New World" emerges as a fitting celebratory anthem.

This opening commemorates two major milestones: The Brand New World opening celebrates the emotional reunion of Robin with the crew and introduces the Thousand Sunny ship as a significant event.

The sequence highlights the development and new abilities of each crew member before culminating in an iconic group shot that remains one of the most recognizable images from the One Piece arcs. The vibrant tune encapsulates the crew's reinvigorated resolve following their victory in the most demanding One Piece arc.

4) Fight Together (Opening 14) - Post-Marineford Arc

A still from one of the One Piece arcs (Image via Toei Animation)

The emotional impact of the events following Marineford and Ace's death surpasses that of most One Piece arcs. Fight Together maintains its position as the series' most emotionally powerful opening by illustrating Luffy's profound sadness and the remaining Straw Hats' resolve to come back together.

The music performed by Namie Amuro achieves a perfect match between its mournful yet hopeful melody and on-screen flashbacks showing Luffy's touching childhood moments with Ace. The sequence guides viewers through every crew member's emotional path throughout One Piece's bleakest arc while setting up their future reunion.

5) Hard Knock Days (Opening 18) - Dressrosa Arc

A stil from one of the One Piece arcs (Image via Toei Animation)

Dressrosa is one of One Piece's most extensive and intricate story arcs which Hard Knock Days meets head-on by delivering superior animation and exciting action scenes. The animated opening features the Straw Hats fighting Doflamingo's forces with dynamic and fluid movements.

The visuals skillfully hint at major events in the Dressrosa arc while avoiding explicit spoilers. The high energy of the song aligns with the crucial stakes of this storyline and moves at the same pace as the narrative's twists and turns.

5 worst One Piece arcs opening

1) Crazy Rainbow (Opening 8) - Early Thriller Bark Arc

A still from one of the One Piece arcs (Image via Toei Animation)

While Crazy Rainbow presents one of One Piece's most atmospheric chapters it doesn't successfully embody the horror vibe that Thriller Bark established. The cheerful visuals of the opening create a disconnect because they clash with the eerie atmosphere of the foggy ghost ship setting.

The animation utilizes basic action poses that fail to reflect the special qualities of the Thriller Bark arc's setting. The uplifting pop song creates a divide between viewer expectations and the chilling atmosphere of this standout One Piece arc.

2) Kaze wo Sagashite (Opening 12) - Amazon Lily and Impel Down Arcs

A still from one of the One Piece arcs (Image via Toei Animation)

The Amazon Lily and Impel Down arcs play critical roles in Luffy's mission to rescue Ace yet their opening sequence fails to live up to this significance by reusing old animation while offering scant new elements. The visual presentation of the pivotal One Piece arcs should have been as powerful as their narrative significance.

The visuals fail to highlight the dire stakes of Luffy's desperate journey, and the tone feels disconnected from the urgent nature of these One Piece arcs. For arcs that represent Luffy's most personal quest, the opening feels remarkably generic.

3) Hands Up! (Opening 16) - Punk Hazard Arc

One of the One Piece arcs- Punk Hazard (Image via Toei Animation)

The Punk Hazard arc offered One Piece fans its most impressive visual landscape with an island divided by fire and ice. Unfortunately, Hands Up! opening fails to properly display the distinctive environment while depending on repetitive animation sequences along with minimal scene changes.

The opening sequence fails to harness Punk Hazard's distinctive visual possibilities and neglects to emphasize the contrasting environment that made the arc stand out. The opening song lacks a memorable tune and words which are necessary to make the best One Piece arc introductions stand out.

4) Kokoro no Chizu (Opening 5) - Water 7 Arc

One of the One Piece arcs- Water 7 (Image via Toei Animation)

The disappointing elements of this opening are amplified by its pairing with a deeply complex One Piece storyline. While the Water 7 arc explores profound themes of betrayal and loyalty through intense crew conflicts the standard visuals fail to stand out.

The opening does not reflect the crew's internal battles and emotional depth which define the powerful Water 7 arc. Although the song has no major flaws it falls short in enhancing the profound emotional layers of this iconic One Piece storyline.

5) Wake up! (Opening 17) - Early Dressrosa Arc

Luffy as seen in one of the One Piece arcs- Dressrosa arc (Image via Toei Animation)

An effective opening sequence was necessary for the Dressrosa arc to establish its intricate setting from the start. Instead, Wake up! opening sequence appears rushed and disjointed while lacking smooth transitions and strong visual storytelling.

The opening sequence fails to showcase the distinctive cultural aspects that made Dressrosa one of the most detailed settings in One Piece arcs. The opening track fails to establish a proper build of energy that matches the developing tension that characterizes the beginning of this significant One Piece arc.

Conclusion

One Piece arcs with the greatest impact should receive openings that align with their narrative depth and emotional strength. An opening that accurately represents its One Piece arc's essence through visuals, music, or themes enhances the viewing experience and sets up fans for the adventure that follows.

The audience's memories of the best One Piece arcs remain deeply intertwined with their openings which continue to evoke emotional reactions many years later. Even as the series continues to sail into new territories with fresh One Piece arcs on the horizon, these openings remain as landmarks in the grand voyage that Eiichiro Oda has taken us on.

