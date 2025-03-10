Enel’s Elbaph Arc return is all but confirmed in One Piece chapter 1141

The world of One Piece continues to expand with each passing chapter, yet Eiichiro Oda masterfully weaves together storylines separated by hundreds of chapters. Among the most anticipated potential returns is that of Enel, the self-proclaimed god of Skypiea who was defeated by Luffy during the Skypiea arc and last seen heading to the moon.

Recent developments in Chapter 1141 have ignited speculation about Enel's potential reappearance in the Elbaph arc, supported by subtle but significant narrative threads. The imagery of lightning striking the Adam Tree, combined with new revelations about Elbaph's weaknesses, creates a compelling case that the thunder god may soon descend from the heavens once more.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The Adam Tree and Lightning's significance in One Piece

Chapter 1141 introduces a pivotal piece of lore: "Long ago, lightning struck the Adam Tree and set its branches ablaze." This seemingly innocent piece of history carries profound implications when viewed through the lens of Enel's powers.

The Adam Tree, known for its incredible durability and connection to important ships in the series (including the Thousand Sunny), now has a historical vulnerability to lightning—Enel's primary weapon. The chapter further challenges conventional wisdom with the line: "They say that lightning can never strike the same place twice but, that's not strictly true."

This serves as both foreshadowing and metaphor—lightning (Enel) will indeed strike again in a place it has already impacted. The most telling evidence comes from Chapter 1141's explicit mention that lightning and fire are Elbaph's only weaknesses.

These particular weaknesses stand out dramatically among a nation of fearless warriors who take pride in their bravery. Lightning emerges as a significant vulnerability because it matches perfectly with the abilities granted by Enel's Goro Goro no Mi (Rumble-Rumble Fruit).

The mural's hidden message in One Piece

The ancient mural visible in the first image appears to depict significant historical events involving the Adam Tree. Such murals in One Piece often foreshadow future plot developments while connecting to ancient history. The chaotic imagery surrounding the tree, with lightning-like patterns, potentially illustrates the historical incident mentioned in the chapter and sets the stage for history to repeat itself.

Since his defeat and self-exile to the moon (as shown in his cover story), Enel has been conspicuously absent from the main narrative. Yet his character arc was left deliberately unresolved—a rarity for a major antagonist in One Piece.

His knowledge of ancient technology, connection to the moon (which has its own importance in the world's history), and unique abilities position him as a character with unfinished business in the story. The Elbaph arc has been foreshadowed since Little Garden, making it one of the longest-anticipated story segments.

Reintroducing Enel here would create a perfect narrative symmetry—a character who proclaimed himself a god returning in an arc centered around giants who themselves have been worshipped as deities. The thematic resonance of faith, false gods, and true power would create rich storytelling possibilities.

Conclusion

As One Piece approaches its climactic phases, Oda continues to expertly pull together disparate elements from throughout the series' long history. The hints in Chapter 1141 regarding lightning, the Adam Tree, and Elbaph's vulnerabilities suggest that Enel's return is not merely possible but increasingly probable.

The story's development suggests that the thunder god will soon return to the world beneath the clouds, although his role as ally or antagonist remains uncertain.

