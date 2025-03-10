Gorosei member Saint Shepherd's allegiance may not be to Imu, but his origins in One Piece

Saint Shepherd Ju Peter of One Piece stands out among the Five Elders, hinting at a deeper, more complex role within the World Government. While outwardly loyal to Imu, clues suggest a tragic backstory of sacrifice, desperation, and possible betrayal.

His ties to a forgotten kingdom, a devastating plague, and celestial ambitions hint at hidden motivations that could reshape the power structure. As the manga unfolds, Ju Peter’s true loyalties and past may reveal a pivotal twist in One Piece’s grand narrative, shedding light on the enigmatic forces governing the world from the shadows.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The emotional enigma of the Five Elders and his paradoxical role in One Piece as the Warrior God of Agriculture

First appearing in episode 233 alongside the other Elders, Ju Peter immediately stood out with his relatively youthful appearance and blonde hair (though Oda later altered this characteristic). His physical presence— being the second largest among the Elders— and his expressive reactions during key moments, set him apart from his more stoic counterparts.

Notably, Oda consistently draws attention to Ju Peter's emotional responses, particularly during encounters with Shamrock and Garling, while the others remain impassive. Ju Peter's Devil Fruit transformation into a sandworm-like creature draws inspiration from desert-dwelling monsters popularized in works like Dune— creatures that navigate barren landscapes where agriculture seems impossible.

This creates a fascinating contradiction with his title as the "Warrior God of Agriculture," suggesting a duality in his nature, or perhaps revealing his original mission— bringing fertility to a dying land.

Ju Peter’s tragic bargain in One piece: A fallen kingdom, forbidden power, and the price of loyalty to Imu

The connection between Ju Peter and the mysterious ship of St. Briss that fell from the sky near Jaya provides crucial context. The portrait of a noblewoman found aboard suggests personal attachment, while the Skypiea map indicates a specific destination.

The timing— approximately 200 years ago— aligns with significant events in the One Piece timeline. More tellingly, Ju Peter's possible relative, Saint Sephered Sommers, bears a tattoo matching the flag on Briss' ship, strengthened by the addition of black flames similar to those manifested during the Elders' transformations.

Gorosei as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jupiter, associated with the element of wood in Chinese philosophy, connects to agriculture and plant life. Evidence suggests Ju Peter's kingdom of Briss suffered a catastrophic drought, driving him to experiment with tree cultivation that inadvertently unleashed the Tree Fever plague.

With his people dying, Ju Peter likely sought a higher position within the World Government to access resources for his kingdom. The ultimate solution came at a terrible price: Imu's power restored fertility to his lands in exchange for Ju Peter's complete loyalty and possibly his soul.

The matching symbols between Sommers' tattoo and the Briss flag, augmented by the black flames associated with Imu's power, strongly suggest a supernatural contract. This mark apparently enables teleportation abilities and transforms its bearers, binding them permanently to Imu's will.

Ju Peter's expressiveness, compared to other Elders, hints at inner conflict about this arrangement— a man who wanted to save his people but became a prisoner to power.

Conclusion

The story of Saint Shepherd Ju Peter emerges as one of the most compelling character arcs in One Piece— a ruler who sacrificed his autonomy to save his dying kingdom, only to become a servant to the very system he likely once resisted. His position among the Five Elders represents not achievement but the ultimate compromise.

As Oda continues to unravel the mysteries of the World Government, Ju Peter's true allegiance may prove pivotal in the final confrontation between the established order and revolutionary forces. His internal struggle between duty to his lost kingdom and his forced loyalty to Imu could ultimately determine which side prevails in the climactic battle for the soul of the One Piece world.

