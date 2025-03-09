Loki may wield two Devil Fruits based on the latest One Piece spoilers

The latest revelations from One Piece Chapter 1142 have sparked intense speculation among fans about the true extent of Loki's powers. The battle at Elbaph escalates, while hints emerge about a Devil Fruit phenomenon never seen before.

Ragnir, which was believed to be only Loki's weapon, shows it can create lightning strikes wherever it touches, making its power similar to Enel's Goro Goro no Mi but with clear distinctions. This observation opens up a fascinating possibility: Does Loki from Elbaph manage to wield dual Devil Fruit powers, which goes against a fundamental One Piece world rule?

Ragnir’s true power in One Piece: A unique lightning fruit

Ragnir produces focused lightning attacks that stand out as distinct from Enel's versatile lightning powers that change his physical form. Enel embodies lightning itself, while Ragnir shows a different power set with weaponized lightning strikes, which points to a specialized lightning-related Devil Fruit instead of a Goro Goro no Mi reincarnation.

Understanding this distinction matters because Devil Fruits are only available again after their previous user dies, and there has been no confirmation of Enel's death after his escape to the moon. The concept becomes compelling because Loki possesses an unconventional weapon that stands out.

Ragnir displays capabilities and self-direction that indicate it functions beyond being just a Devil Fruit weapon, unlike traditional Devil Fruit weapons such as Spandam's sword Funkfreed. Chapter 1142's dialogue suggests that Ragnir might be connected to a legendary tale from ancient Elbaph, which may reveal Elbaph's "greatest weakness."

Loki’s Devil Fruit mystery in One Piece

If Loki indeed wields two fruits, how might this be possible? Previous arcs have established that consuming two Devil Fruits typically results in certain death, as Blackbeard's unique physiology appears to be the only exception thus far. However, what if Loki's second fruit power isn't consumed but rather channeled through Ragnir?

This could explain how he bypasses the fatal consequences, while still accessing a second set of abilities. The concept is consistent with Oda's distinctive approach of foreshadowing events and breaking standard rules. The mysteries of Elbaph reveal Loki as another Devil Fruit exception similar to Blackbeard, which defies known limitations.

Conclusion

Loki's possible possession of dual Devil Fruit abilities suggests consequences that go well beyond their immediate battle in Elbaph. The revelation of this truth would transform how we perceive Devil Fruit limitations and create new storytelling opportunities for One Piece's concluding arc.

The ancient wisdom of Elbaph, combined with Loki's ambitions, could reshape the foundations of the power system Oda has carefully constructed over decades. As the battle continues to unfold in upcoming chapters, all eyes will be on Ragnir's lightning abilities, and whether they truly represent a second Devil Fruit power or merely an extension of Loki's existing abilities.

Whatever the answer, Chapter 1142 has electrified the One Piece community with possibilities as vast as the New World itself, reminding us that even this late in the story, Oda still has plenty of surprises left to unleash.

