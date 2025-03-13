Buggy may find the One Piece before Luffy (and it makes perfect sense)

Among the many One Piece theories, one stands out: could Buggy find the One Piece before Luffy? Initially absurd, this idea aligns surprisingly well with Oda’s storytelling. Buggy, a comic relief character, has consistently failed upward, lucking into success while Luffy fights relentlessly for every victory.

Ad

Given Oda’s love for subverting expectations, this pattern could culminate in the series’ biggest twist. If Buggy stumbles upon the treasure first, it will contrast Luffy’s hard-earned journey, reinforcing the anime's themes of adventure, destiny, and the true meaning of success.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Luffy vs. Buggy: How One Piece’s ultimate foils could shape the final twist

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The theory begins with the undeniable parallels between Luffy and Buggy. These two characters function as narrative foils, with names that sound similar but embody drastically different pirate philosophies. Luffy delights people with his heroic deeds and relentless spirit while Buggy achieves wealth through exploiting others.

Luffy operates without guile yet makes up for it with his power and principled nature while Buggy retains intelligence but wastes it on cowardice and self-importance. This mirrored relationship extends beyond their personalities. Both were part of legendary pirate crews—Luffy trained under Shanks while Buggy sailed alongside Gol D. Roger himself.

Ad

Also read: Blackbeard's origin in One Piece may be tied to parts of Imu's name

Both possess Devil Fruits that fundamentally alter their bodies, though they utilize these powers in completely different ways. These parallels seem deliberately constructed by Oda, potentially foreshadowing a climactic reversal where Buggy reaches the ultimate prize first.

Buggy’s accidental rise in One Piece: The ultimate case of failing upward

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buggy's career trajectory defines the concept of "failing upward." His journey is marked by a series of accidental accomplishments that have elevated him far beyond his actual capabilities. His escape from Impel Down, the supposedly inescapable prison, happened not through clever planning but by being reluctantly dragged along by Luffy's breakout.

His appointment as a Warlord of the Sea came not from demonstrating power but from misattributed achievements and Government misunderstandings. The formation of the Cross Guild alongside genuine powerhouses like Mihawk and Crocodile occurred through circumstances largely beyond his control, yet he somehow ended up receiving credit as the leader.

Ad

Also read: Gorosei member Saint Shepherd's allegiance may not be to Imu, but his origins in One Piece

Buggy reached Yonko status without possessing the conventional power, territory control, or influence necessary for the Four Emperors. Buggy's achievements did not arise from his skills or efforts but through misunderstandings and coincidences combined with sheer luck.

This consistent pattern feels less like random comedy and more like deliberate narrative construction—potentially building toward the ultimate example of accidental success.

Ad

Buggy’s accidental destiny in One Piece: A perfectly Oda-style twist?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eiichiro Oda’s mastery of long-term storytelling and foreshadowing gives Buggy’s “failing upward” pattern deeper significance. While Oda stated Luffy will find the One Piece, his wording doesn’t rule out someone discovering it first. Given his love for surprises and humor, Buggy finding it first fits perfectly with his style.

This twist holds deep thematic weight. The series emphasizes that true success lies in the journey, not just the destination. If Buggy finds the treasure by luck, it contrasts with Luffy’s path, which embodies adventure and friendship. While Buggy may claim the prize, Luffy represents Roger’s true spirit.

Ad

Also read: One Piece's ultimate villain and greatest hero might be the same person

One Piece: Stampede, though non-canonical, sets an intriguing precedent with Buggy accidentally finding a map to Laugh Tale. While outside the main story, it shows that Buggy stumbling upon such a discovery aligns with the series' world and character dynamics, making it a plausible twist in the main narrative.

Conclusion

Buggy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Whether Buggy finds the One Piece before Luffy remains uncertain, but the possibility aligns with the anime’s themes and storytelling patterns. Such a twist would blend Oda’s signature humor and depth, delivering both a shocking cliffhanger and a reflection on the true nature of treasure.

Ad

It would mark the peak of Buggy’s “fake it till you make it” journey, cementing his role in pirate history. As One Piece nears its finale, this theory highlights why Oda’s storytelling captivates, constantly surprising yet always consistent with its intricate world.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback