One character in One Piece is a Rocks Pirate's son (& it's not Blackbeard)

Eiichiro Oda has meticulously developed the mysterious world of One Piece during its lengthy series duration. The legendary treasure of "Captain" John from the Rocks Pirates and Eustass "Captain" Kid's distinctive background make up some of the mysteries.

Ad

The potential father-son relationship between Captain John and Eustass Kid emerges as the most plausible connection from various family theories, because it exhibits strong visual, narrative, and thematic similarities. This theory not only provides insight into Kid's origins but also unveils the true nature of Captain John's legendary treasure— a perfect inheritance for a man with magnetic powers.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion

Eustass Kid and Captain John: Hidden connection through names and design in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a series where epithets are carefully chosen, it's significant that only two characters share the specific title of "Captain" as part of their official epithet: Eustass "Captain" Kid and "Captain" John. The structured naming approach seems intentional because Oda frequently employs names to indicate underlying connections between characters.

Kid adopted the Eustass name, but kept his "Captain" title to secretly recognize his heritage. The visual similarities between Kid and John are striking. Both wear distinctive long captain cloaks with light-colored edges and squared button-ups. Pre-timeskip Kid and Captain John both wore remarkably similar golden bracelets on their left arms, potentially an heirloom passed down from father to son.

Ad

Also read: Blackbeard's origin in One Piece may be tied to parts of Imu's name

Their hair styles share distinctive elements— Kid's spiky "Jaggy" hair mirrors John's signature upward-pointing cowlick. Even the striped pants worn by young Kid match the pattern seen on John's pants. These visual parallels are too numerous to be mere coincidence.

Captain John’s treasure in One Piece: A legacy tailored for Eustass Kid?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Captain John's legendary treasure, hidden in a cave that requires digging to access, takes on new significance when considered alongside Kid's devil fruit abilities. The treasure likely includes "Liquor Iron Ore," a rare metal whose name resonates with John's reputation as a notorious drunk "that would always get hammered, before and after death."

The Jiki Jiki no Mi (Magnet-Magnet Fruit) would be the perfect complement to a cache of rare metal, suggesting John might have collected the fruit specifically for his son's inheritance.

Ad

Also read: One Piece's ultimate villain and greatest hero might be the same person

Intriguingly, the design of John's treasure marker bears a resemblance to Kid's childhood appearance— with circles similar to goggles, a band like a goggle strap, and spikes representing Kid's distinctive hair. This suggests John designed the marker with his son in mind, ensuring only Kid would recognize its significance.

Eustass Kid’s hidden legacy in One Piece: A deeper connection to Captain John and the underworld

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kid's activities throughout the series gain new context through this theory. His hobby of collecting weapons and maintaining multiple ships at his hideout aligns with someone involved in large-scale metal weapons distribution. Kid's awareness of Doflamingo's position as "Joker" in the underworld suggests deeper ties to black market operations.

The Revolutionary Army discovered weapons made of Liquor Iron Ore being distributed to warring nations— weapons that Kid, with his magnetic abilities, would be perfectly suited to manufacture. This theory creates interesting storytelling opportunities. Kid's particular disdain for Buggy becoming an Emperor could stem from Buggy's pursuit of his father's treasure.

Ad

Also read: Gorosei member Saint Shepherd's allegiance may not be to Imu, but his origins in One Piece

After Burgess raided Baltigo and took their Liquor Iron Ore weapons, any future confrontation between Kid and the Blackbeard Pirates would have heightened stakes. Access to high-quality Liquor Iron Ore would allow Kid to evolve beyond using scrap metal, potentially boosting his combat effectiveness significantly.

Conclusion

Eustass Captain Kid as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory of Eustass "Captain" Kid being the son of "Captain" John presents a compelling hidden connection within the intricate world of the anime. The shared epithet, visual similarities, and synergy between John's treasure and Kid's abilities build a convincing case.

Ad

If confirmed, this relationship would further develop the intergenerational themes that Oda has masterfully woven throughout the series, while explaining the source of Kid's powers and his interest in weaponry as he continues to play a significant role in the final saga.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback