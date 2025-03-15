New Holy Knights' Devil Fruit power distribution may not be what One Piece fans think

In the ever-expanding world of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda continues to introduce compelling villains with unique abilities that keep fans theorizing. The New Holy Knights, recently introduced during the kidnapping of giant children, have displayed mysterious powers that have left the community speculating.

While initial impressions might lead fans in one direction, there's reason to believe the power distribution among these knights isn't quite what it seems. Examining the subtle clues Oda has laid out, particularly regarding Somers' potential ability, reveals a fascinating possibility of control.

This would align perfectly with One Piece's theme of emotional manipulation and the complex nature of love-hate relationships that permeate the series.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Unraveling the Knights' powers in One Piece: Clues to Somers' mysterious ability

The kidnapping scene provides our first real glimpse into these knights' abilities. Killingham, with his eerie presence, appears responsible for putting the giant children to sleep and potentially manipulating their dreams into nightmares. This would explain the terrified expressions on the sleeping children's faces and fits with his unsettling demeanor.

Meanwhile, Gunko seems to possess some form of movement manipulation, compelling the children to walk away from their homes against their will—a power fitting for someone tasked with abduction.

But it's Somers who presents the most intriguing case. When Mr. Wolf was injured attempting to protect the children, many assumed it was Gunko's doing. However, examining Somers' design reveals telling details: the rose adorning his lapel and the distinctive thorns decorating his sword's hilt. These aren't merely aesthetic choices—they're Oda's characteristic foreshadowing of ability.

Somers' mysterious power in One Piece: A deadly manifestation of love and hate

What if Mr. Wolf's warning about touching the children wasn't just protective instinct but specific knowledge about Somers' power? Perhaps Somers possesses the ability to envelop his targets in a thorn barrier that injures anyone who touches them. This would explain Wolf's injuries and the knights' confidence in transporting the children without fear of rescue attempts.

This theory gains additional depth when considering Somers' cryptic comment about love in the previous chapter. His power might transcend physical protection, extending into emotional manipulation—inverting feelings of love and hate.

Those you love become sources of pain, wrapped in injurious thorns, while those you hate gain protection through a rose shield. Such an ability would be psychologically devastating, forcing victims to avoid loved ones while being drawn to enemies.

This emotional inversion perfectly aligns with One Piece's exploration of complicated relationships. Throughout the series, Oda has consistently shown how love can cause pain (like Sanji's relationship with his family) and how hatred can sometimes protect (as with Robin's initial distancing from the Straw Hats). Somers' power would be a literal manifestation of these emotional complexities.

Conclusion

Oda's storytelling stands out due to his ability to develop abilities that resonate emotionally beyond their physical threats. If this theory proves correct, Somers would become One Piece's most psychologically complex villain because his power attacks both the body and the heart.

While fans eagerly await confirmation, this interpretation adds another layer to the rich tapestry of Devil Fruit abilities that make the power system so beloved. Whether this theory holds or Oda surprises us with something even more imaginative (as he often does), the New Holy Knights are shaping up to be antagonists worthy of the final saga of this epic tale.

