10 forbidden Jutsu in Naruto that shouldn't be forbidden

The forbidden jutsu in Naruto's mystical world profoundly symbolizes the extreme measures shinobi take to protect themselves, defeat their enemies, or accomplish the impossible. These techniques push ninja arts into new realms, showcasing the limitless potential of chakra manipulation.

Ad

Though restricted, forbidden jutsu embodies the essence of ninja innovation, proving that true mastery often lies beyond conventional rules. Whether for power, sacrifice, or control, forbidden jutsu highlights the fine line between strength and destruction.

They reveal that ultimate power comes from surpassing known boundaries and understanding the consequences of wielding such extraordinary abilities.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu, Eight Inner Gates, and 8 other forbidden Jutsu in Naruto that shouldn't be forbidden

1) Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu

Ad

Trending

Naruto using Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

In Naruto, the Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu merits recognition as a revolutionary tool for education and strategy rather than being labeled as forbidden. The Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu could transform educational approaches during peacetime by enabling instructors to teach multiple students individually at the same time.

Ad

Emergency response teams could benefit from utilizing this method for search and rescue operations since each clone would cover different terrains or handle specialized tasks. In diplomatic missions, shadow clones could facilitate simultaneous negotiations, gather intelligence, and provide real-time strategic analysis.

The technique's potential for collaborative problem-solving extends far beyond combat, representing a breakthrough in collective human potential and efficient resource management.

Also read: Naruto and Sasuke's fight against Momoshiki in Boruto achieves a major milestone

Ad

2) Eight Inner Gates

Might Guy using the Jutsu as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Eight Inner Gates technique deserves development into a regulated medical approach that aids shinobi recovery. Through careful monitoring and partial activation, researchers believe these gates can heal serious physical injuries, regenerate damaged muscle tissue, and deliver new treatments for previously untreatable conditions.

Ad

Medical specialists may analyze this technique to better comprehend human physical boundaries, which could lead to new therapies for neurological diseases and age-related muscle deterioration. The key lies in creating safe activation protocols that harness the technique's regenerative potential without causing complete bodily destruction.

Also read: 9 Naruto characters who should have a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit from One Piece

3) Wind Release: Rasenshuriken

Naruto and his clones creating a Rasenshuriken (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Beyond its destructive potential, the Wind Release may lead to a revolutionary breakthrough in cellular manipulation, as witnessed by the medical world through Rasenshuriken. The technique's microscopic precision promises to transform targeted medical treatments while creating unmatched opportunities for surgical interventions.

Ad

Imagine a medical procedure that allows for the exact removal of malignant cells without harming nearby tissues or enables the direct repair of genetic abnormalities at the cellular level.

Also read: 5 anime betrayals that made no sense (& 5 where the traitor had no other choice)

Medical scientists could examine this chakra-based cellular breakdown method to create non-invasive therapies that address conditions once thought untreatable. The jutsu's ability to break down matter at its most fundamental level suggests extraordinary possibilities in regenerative medicine and genetic therapy.

Ad

4) Forbidden Technique: Mud Golem

Forbidden Technique: Mud Golem as seen in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Mud Golems could provide revolutionary advancements in infrastructure development, along with disaster response and environmental engineering, rather than being a taboo practice. These constructs offer unparalleled efficiency when building emergency shelters and defensive barriers during catastrophes and assisting large-scale construction projects.

Ad

Agricultural and geological researchers can deploy Mud Golems to analyze difficult terrains, build irrigation systems, and prevent landslides in vulnerable areas. The technique transforms from a potential weapon to a critical human development and environmental management tool.

Also read: 10 best anime to watch while you are sick

5) One-Man Front Lotus

One-Man Front Lotus as seen in Naruto(Image via Studio Pierrot)

The One-Man Front Lotus transcends its combat origins to become a revolutionary technique in human physical potential and rehabilitation. Sports scientists could study its principles to develop breakthrough training methodologies that push human physical boundaries safely.

Ad

Research into the technique's explosive movement mechanics and body control may enable the creation of neurological disorder treatments, improved athletic performance protocols, and mobility rehabilitation methods for patients facing physical challenges.

Also read: 10 fantasy anime heroes who work harder than anyone

The jutsu provides a distinctive method to explore human motion dynamics and muscle training, which unlocks controlled power exertion possibilities that could revolutionize medical insights into physical human boundaries.

6) Summoning Jutsu: Impure World Reincarnation

Ad

The Impure World Reincarnation technique as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rather than a forbidden necromancy technique, Impure World Reincarnation could become a controlled historical preservation method. Imagine a carefully regulated system where legendary experts could temporarily return to share critical knowledge, solve historical mysteries, or complete unfinished research.

Ad

Ethical protocols could ensure limited, consensual resurrections that benefit humanity's collective knowledge. Historians could directly interview pivotal figures, scientists could consult with brilliant minds from the past, and cultural knowledge could be preserved beyond generational limitations.

Also read: 5 manga that ended too quickly (& 5 that dragged for too long)

The technique represents an unprecedented opportunity to bridge temporal gaps and ensure that humanity's most valuable intellectual and cultural contributions are never truly lost.

Ad

7) Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken

Naruto using the Six Paths: Ultra Big-Ball Rasenshuriken (Image via Pierrot)

This advanced technique represents a potential paradigm shift in large-scale environmental and planetary management. Its massive chakra manipulation could provide unprecedented solutions to global challenges like climate change, ecological restoration, and natural disaster mitigation.

Ad

Scientists could adapt its principles to develop revolutionary energy generation techniques, atmospheric correction methods, and ecological restoration strategies. The jutsu's massive energy manipulation indicates revolutionary potential for developing renewable energy technologies while offering solutions for planetary defense and ecosystem restoration.

The basic concepts of this technology have the potential to change how we control energy and conduct environmental projects on a massive scale.

Also read: 10 anime characters like Qin Shi Huang from Record of Ragnarok

Ad

8) Forbidden Summoning Technique: Fire Rats

Forbidden Summoning Technique: Fire Rats as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Though initially forbidden for its destructive potential, the Fire Rats Summoning Technique could be repurposed for humanitarian and environmental aid. These fire-chakra-infused rodents would find survivors beneath collapsed structures during disaster relief while providing heat and clearing debris safely.

Ad

In agricultural settings, these organisms would handle pest control and invasive species removal while also helping with land management tasks. Ethical training combined with precise chakra control can transform this jutsu from a wartime weapon into a tool that saves lives. By redefining its purpose, ninjas could harness their potential for community service and strategic humanitarian efforts.

Also read: 10 popular exorcists in anime, ranked

9) One's Own Life Reincarnation

Granny Chiyo reviving Gaara using the One's Own Life Reincarnation technique as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite its forbidden status, the One's Own Life Reincarnation technique could revolutionize medical ninjutsu if ethically refined. Instead of full sacrifice, researchers could develop controlled life force transfers, akin to organ donation, for emergency healing.

Ad

Partial energy contributions from willing donors could save critically injured shinobi without requiring complete self-sacrifice. The implementation of strict protocols, including voluntary participation, medical screening, and counseling, would allow this method to transition from a desperate act into a regulated life-saving procedure that reflects real ninja compassion and advances medical ninjutsu.

Also read: 11 Most memorable female anime vampires, ranked

10) Orochimaru's Juinjutsu

Orochimaru's Juinjutsu (cursed seal) as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The cursed seal technique developed by Orochimaru originally functions as an instrument of domination but has the potential to transform into a groundbreaking chakra-based medical treatment.

Ad

Shinobi who suffer from chakra-related disabilities or face chronic depletion of their chakra reserves could benefit from this technique's network-expanding capabilities when it undergoes ethical modifications. Controlled use of this technique might enable veterans with injuries and young ninjas who face chakra control issues to regain their lost abilities.

This method could transform into an advanced medical treatment that offers controlled chakra enhancement and rehabilitation to unlock the potential of ninjas who cannot currently use their abilities.

Ad

Also read: 10 most popular husbandos in Shoujo anime, ranked

Conclusion

The world depicted in Naruto remains a battleground of new developments wrestling with moral constraints. These forbidden techniques show how chakra manipulation can reach extraordinary levels since true power frequently exists beyond traditional boundaries.

These banned techniques demonstrate the profound complexity and limitless creativity of shinobi who challenge traditional standards which shows that remarkable powers come from those who dare to break rules and expand possibilities.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback