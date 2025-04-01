10 popular anime that will look stunning in Studio Ghibli style

Among animation studios that produce stunning visuals, Studio Ghibli stands out as one of the few who have mastered this art. Studio Ghibli's unique style combines watercolor aesthetics with detailed natural elements and characters that reveal emotions through minor gestures which have captured audiences all around the world.

This leaves fans wondering: How would popular anime series from today look if they were reimagined and produced through Studio Ghibli's artistic approach? Popular anime series ranging from shonen adventures to slice-of-life tales would become masterpieces when Ghibli applies its visual poetry and environmental storytelling to their narratives.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Gintama, One Piece, and 8 other popular anime that will look stunning in Studio Ghibli style

1) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintama’s blend of comedy, action, and emotion would thrive in Studio Ghibli’s visual style. Ghibli’s detailed Edo-period cityscapes, expressive hand-drawn animation, and atmospheric lighting would enhance the series’ humorous and heartfelt moments.

Gintoki’s laid-back scenes would radiate Ghibli’s signature tranquility, while action sequences would be fluid and dynamic rather than reliant on effects. The anime’s themes of friendship and sacrifice would gain new emotional depth, making Gintama’s world feel more immersive through Ghibli’s storytelling and animation.

2) One Piece

The Stwar Hat Pirates as seen in the anime One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s vast, fantastical world is perfect for Studio Ghibli’s touch. Each Grand Line island could become a breathtaking Ghibli-style landscape, while the Thousand Sunny sailing painted ocean waves would evoke the magic of Ponyo or Castle in the Sky.

Ghibli’s animation would add emotional depth to Luffy and his crew without losing the series’ humor and heart. Small yet meaningful moments—sharing meals or gazing at the night sky—would shine through Ghibli’s lens, capturing happiness within an adventure.

3) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter would thrive under Studio Ghibli’s artistry. Lush forests from the Hunter Exam and Greed Island’s landscapes would gain more depth. Gon and Killua’s youthful energy would remain, enriched by subtle animation details.

Ghibli’s balance of wonder and moral complexity, as seen in Princess Mononoke, would elevate the series' intricate themes. The Chimera Ant arc’s exploration of humanity would resonate through Ghibli’s ability to convey emotions without excessive exposition, making Hunter x Hunter’s world even more thought-provoking.

4) Fullmetal Alchemist

Edward and Alfonse Elric (Image via Bones)

The steampunk style and philosophical elements of Fullmetal Alchemist match Studio Ghibli's artistic vision. Ghibli's detailing would highlight Amestris's European-inspired architecture, while alchemy sequences would transform into flowing organic transmutations similar to "Howl's Moving Castle" magic.

The thoughtful storytelling approach of Ghibli would be the perfect environment for this anime's exploration of scientific progress versus human ethics. The Brothers’ development through their journey could be depicted with Ghibli's same emotional impact as seen in their coming-of-age stories by using both visual storytelling and dialogue to highlight their growth.

5) Naruto

Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto's ninja world would be transformed through Studio Ghibli's naturalistic approach. The Hidden Leaf Village could become a living, breathing community with Ghibli's attention to background characters and daily life. Ghibli's environmental design would turn the series' famous forests and training grounds into living entities that intensify the magical essence of the setting.

The fight scenes would likely transform into slower yet more impactful actions. The depiction of Naruto's transformation from an outcast into a hero would improve through Ghibli's ability to show character development using nuanced visual transformations.

6) Your Name

Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Studio Ghibli would enhance Your Name while preserving its charm. Rural landscapes and Tokyo’s cityscape would gain richness through Ghibli’s natural details—wind, seasons, and light. The body-switching narrative would shine, with capturing subtle shifts in movement and expression.

Themes of connection across distance would align beautifully with Ghibli’s explorations of spirituality and human bonds. The meteor sequence, reimagined with Ghibli’s watercolor-inspired skies, would add an extra layer of wonder to the film’s emotional impact.

7) Spy x Family

Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio)

The domestic comedy and espionage elements of Spy x Family would find a perfect balance in Studio Ghibli's hands. The 1960s Cold War-inspired setting would shine through Ghibli's detailed urban environments and period-appropriate design sensibilities.

Anya's telepathic moments could be visualized through watercolor thought bubbles, reminiscent of Ghibli's fantastical sequences. This popular anime's family dynamics would benefit from Ghibli's expertise in capturing meaningful glances and small gestures between characters.

The contrast between mundane family life and spy missions would align with Ghibli's own blending of the ordinary and extraordinary.

8) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia's superhero society would be fascinating to see through Studio Ghibli's more grounded visual approach. U.A. High School could become an architecturally rich environment with Ghibli's talent. The portrayal of the Quirks would transition from comic-like sharp visuals toward more fluid organic effects.

The themes of heroism and mentorship from this popular anime connect well with how Studio Ghibli examines responsibility and maturation in their works. The portrayal of Midoriya's journey would capture the emotional authenticity that defines Ghibli protagonists, alongside his inner development and growing strength.

9) Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via Kodansha)

Studio Ghibli's sensitive visual storytelling would enhance the emotional resonance of Your Lie in April. Ghibli's environmental expertise would add more depth to the series' seasonal visuals by depicting the changing light throughout the year.

Ghibli could transform the series' musical performances into visuals akin to the fantastical sequences seen in Whisper of the Heart. The popular anime's examination of sorrow and recovery would naturally benefit from Studio Ghibli's depiction of emotions using minimalistic expression.

The subtle yet meaningful shifts in character animation would express Kaori's lively nature alongside Kousei's slow recovery.

10) Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

Mushishi stands out as an ideal candidate for Studio Ghibli's thoughtful storytelling approach. The collection of supernatural stories set in rural Japan reflects Ghibli's storytelling speed and appreciation for nature.

Ginko's adventures across forests and mountains alongside traditional villages would match the characteristic of Ghibli's Japanese landscape animations. Studio Ghibli would animate the mushi—primitive lifeforms—with their signature organic quality that gives their supernatural elements an almost breathing presence. This resonates well with Ghibli's recurring themes of crafting an artwork about living harmoniously with nature through understanding.

To conclude

The existing anime series hold audiences with their own styles and narratives yet their transformation through Studio Ghibli's aesthetic reveals new artistic opportunities. The studio's focus on handcrafted animation and emotional storytelling would highlight different components of these narratives by presenting the natural environments which frame character experiences and the peaceful intervals between action-packed scenes.

