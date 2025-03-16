Deku's words to Dai in the My Hero Academia ending do make sense (& a key theme is why)

The final chapter of My Hero Academia brings the story full circle as Izuku Midoriya tells a young boy, Dai, the same words that once changed his life: "You can be a hero." The series finds its central theme when the narrative reveals that heroism depends on the desire to assist others rather than merely possessing power.

This scene strikes a chord with audiences by illustrating Deku's transformation from an aspiring hero without powers to becoming a mentor. The character development throughout the story reaches its pinnacle in this moment which drives home Kohei Horikoshi’s belief about what defines true heroism.

Deku's dual role: Balancing heroism and mentorship in My Hero Academia finale

In the My Hero Academia ending, Deku serves as both a hero and a teacher at UA High School. Deku's dual responsibilities reflect All Might's journey but present a significant deviation. Deku manages to balance his teaching responsibilities at UA High School with active hero work because All Might had to retire due to his weakening abilities.

This approach to heroism maintains balance by valuing both immediate action and the development of future heroes. Deku continues to exhibit the same empathy which was his defining trait from when he first started. Deku started his path to becoming a hero by risking his life to protect Bakugo without having any superpowers unlike his peers who were born with them.

The core compassion that defines his adult persona enables him to spot hidden potential in unlikely places because All Might discovered his potential in the same way.

My Hero Academia ending: True heroism lies in purpose, not power

The My Hero Academia ending reinforces its most consistent theme: The essence of heroism is based on purposeful actions and intentions instead of possessing spectacular abilities. The series demonstrates how "weaker" quirks become tools when wielded by characters like Mirio Togata and Eraserhead who have the correct mindset.

Characters with extraordinary powers like Shigaraki resulted in destruction because they lacked ethical direction. Deku's journey embodied this dichotomy perfectly. Deku started with heroic instincts but no power; however, he gradually acquired One For All's massive abilities while always remembering his original reasons for wanting it.

By the series finale, Deku represents the core message which states that true heroism emerges when power operates alongside compassion. The My Hero Academia ending showcases Deku's exchange with Dai as both a thematic closure and more than just nostalgia.

The cycle persists because society requires people who recognize heroism as the ability to help others rather than needing heroes with quirks. Through Deku's message relaying Horikoshi demonstrates that the series' ultimate quirk is humanity's natural tendency to be selfless.

Conclusion

The series opened with the famous question "Can someone who isn't innately gifted become a hero?". The final moments provide the series' ultimate answer to its foundational question. These individuals can rise to hero status and they frequently hold the deepest understanding of heroism's true essence.

The conclusion of My Hero Academia reveals that Deku's true strength did not derive from his inherited quirk but from his steadfast dedication to heroism. He now extends it to others, so this heroic spirit persists beyond his lifetime.

