My Hero Academia gave Toga a conclusion that Shigaraki never got

My Hero Academia is renowned for its intricate characters and emotional depth, highlighted by the vestige appearances of Himiko Toga and Tomura Shigaraki. These moments offer closure and inspire the protagonists but vary in impact. Toga’s farewell deeply ties to her growth and her bond with Ochako Uraraka, serving as a transformative moment for both characters.

It urges Ochako to embrace her desires and live freely, making Toga’s vestige emotionally resonant. Conversely, Shigaraki’s brief vestige, though poetic, feels rushed and lacks the same depth. These contrasting moments spark debate over the series’ treatment of closure and its villains' legacies.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed solely belong to the author of the article.

Himiko Toga’s farewell in My Hero Academia

Himiko Toga’s arc in My Hero Academia revolves around her pursuit of love and acceptance through unconventional, often violent means. Her vestige appearance highlights her growth, showing clarity and selflessness. In her final moments, Toga transcends her obsessive love and channels her emotions into saving Ochako.

This act of self-sacrifice reflects her growth and newfound understanding of love, marking a bittersweet conclusion to her tumultuous story. More importantly, Toga’s vestige directly impacts Ochako’s character. By urging Ochako to let go of guilt and embrace her own happiness, Toga not only provides closure for herself but also catalyzes Ochako’s emotional evolution.

Himiko Toga and Ochako Uraraka as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Their shared history, filled with thematic parallels and genuine conversations, makes this interaction feel earned and significant. Toga’s farewell is more than a final goodbye—it’s a transformative moment for both characters, one that ties together their intertwined arcs beautifully.

Tomura Shigaraki’s missed opportunity for redemption

In contrast, Tomura Shigaraki’s vestige appearance feels like a fleeting afterthought. While his panel serves as a reminder for Deku to continue striving as a hero, it lacks the narrative weight and emotional payoff of Toga’s moment. Shigaraki’s story is one of immense tragedy—groomed from birth, stripped of agency, and ultimately consumed by All For One.

Despite the series’ repeated hints at Deku’s intent to "save" Shigaraki, this resolution never fully materializes, leaving his arc feeling incomplete. The brevity of Shigaraki’s vestige denies the audience a deeper exploration of his internal conflict or potential redemption. His admiration for Deku, who represents the future Shigaraki could never have, feels hollow due to its rushed execution.

Deku and Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Fans hoped for a more impactful confrontation between the two, especially given Shigaraki’s central role as the series’ primary antagonist. Instead, his vestige comes across as a reminder of the series' unresolved themes and missed opportunities to address the systemic issues that shaped him.

A tale of two endings

The stark difference between Toga and Shigaraki’s vestiges lies in the emotional fulfillment they provide. Toga’s moment offers closure and hope, leaving both her and Ochako in a better place. It acknowledges the complexities of their relationship and celebrates their growth. On the other hand, Shigaraki’s vestige feels like a cruel reminder of what could have been—a fleeting glance at the potential for redemption, left unrealized.

While both moments contribute to My Hero Academia’s epilogue, Toga’s vestige ultimately resonates more deeply. Her story, though tragic, ends on a note of self-acceptance and transformation. Shigaraki’s, by contrast, feels incomplete, emphasizing the cruelty of his circumstances rather than offering closure or catharsis.

Conclusion

My Hero Academia skillfully explores its characters, but the contrast between Toga and Shigaraki’s vestiges shows the uneven treatment of its antagonists. While Shigaraki's moment feels like a missed opportunity to delve deeper into his tragic backstory, Toga's moment honors her growth and the power of genuine connection. These vestiges highlight both the strengths and limitations of the series, leaving fans to reflect on the legacies of its villains and the unanswered questions they leave.

