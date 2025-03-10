Pro Hero rankings are useless in My Hero Academia, and Deku's story proves why

After the War Arc, My Hero Academia’s Pro Hero Rankings feel increasingly obsolete. Izuku Midoriya’s journey from student to teacher highlights their irrelevance, as true heroism isn’t measured by numbers. Fans debate Deku’s potential rank—ranging from 9th to below 30th—but the real question is whether rankings matter at all.

Once central to a hero society, the Billboard Chart now seems outdated in a world rebuilt by those driven by necessity and conviction, not fame. As Deku embraces his role at UA, his impact surpasses any numerical placement, proving that true heroism transcends arbitrary rankings.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Deku’s Hero ranking dilemma in My Hero Academia

The hero ranking system in My Hero Academia has always prioritized metrics that favor spectacle over substance. Public approval ratings, media appearances, and commercial endorsements weigh heavily—areas where Deku notably lacks interest or aptitude.

As noted in fan discussions, UA teachers historically struggle to crack top rankings; they simply lack the time for constant patrols and public visibility that boost rankings. The Pussycats' dramatic fall from rank 30+ to 400+ after a short hiatus demonstrates the volatility and superficiality of this system.

Deku's focus on teaching represents a conscious choice to nurture the next generation rather than chase personal glory. His limited hero work—likely confined to emergencies and school breaks—would naturally restrict his ranking potential. Unlike heroes who patrol "24/7," Deku's public appearances would be sparse, preventing him from developing the consistent visibility that sustains high rankings.

Furthermore, Deku's decision to forgo establishing his own agency removes another ranking booster. Without sidekicks or a dedicated operation, his impact metrics would suffer in the traditional system. His documented media awkwardness would further handicap his position in a ranking system that rewards charismatic personalities who excel at public relations.

Beyond the rankings on My Hero Academia: Deku’s legacy transcends Hero Society’s obsolete system

The poetic suggestion that Deku might rank 9th, mirroring his position as the 9th One For All user, overlooks practical realities. Even accounting for lingering fame from defeating All For One, sustained high ranking requires consistent presence. Temporary spikes might occur after high-profile incidents, but these would normalize without regular reinforcement.

However, Deku's relative position in these rankings reveals the system's fundamental flaw. The hero who saved hero society itself—who inherited and fulfilled All Might's legacy—becomes just another number in a commercial popularity contest. This dissonance highlights how the ranking system fails to measure what truly matters: a hero's impact on society's moral foundation.

The post-war hero society that Deku helps rebuild moves beyond the celebrity-focused system that preceded it. His choice to teach embodies this evolution, prioritizing knowledge transfer and mentorship over personal accolades.

In this context, rankings become irrelevant compared to legacy and influence. After all, All Might's true impact wasn't his years at #1, but his inspiration of countless heroes, including Deku himself.

Conclusion

As My Hero Academia approaches its conclusion, the obsession with ranking heroes increasingly feels like a relic of the pre-war world. Deku's journey has always challenged conventional metrics of success and heroism. Whether he lands at #9, #25, or beyond the top 30, he ultimately misses the point.

His greatest contribution isn't captured in Billboard Charts but in the values he instills in his students and the security he provides without seeking recognition. In this way, Deku transcends the very ranking system that once defined heroism, embodying a more authentic ideal that prioritizes service over status—proving that true heroism cannot be quantified.

