What is the strongest Quirk in My Hero Academia at the end of the series? Explored

Throughout My Hero Academia, Quirks have defined the power balance between heroes and villains. Characters develop their powers throughout the series, which leads to stronger abilities that determine battle outcomes. Early in the series, some Quirks assert dominance, but the ultimate battles identify select abilities as genuine game-changers.

At the conclusion of My Hero Academia, Star and Stripe's New Order emerges as the most formidable Quirk available. This ability to control reality through imposed rules makes New Order exceptionally versatile when applied to any target.

However, other contenders like One For All and Rewind also push the boundaries of power, creating a debate over which Quirk truly reigns supreme. Today, we will explore the top four Quirks that define My Hero Academia’s power ceiling, and examine what makes them so formidable.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

New Order, One For All, or Rewind? Analyzing My Hero Academia’s most powerful quirks

When examining the true power ceiling in My Hero Academia, New Order stands alone in its nearly limitless potential. While other Quirks offer tremendous destructive capacity or unique utility, none can match the fundamental reality-altering capabilities that Star and Stripe wielded.

The ability to impose rules on the fabric of reality itself represents a power that transcends conventional superhero abilities, placing it in a category all its own within the series' power hierarchy.

New Order

Star and Stripe as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Star and Stripe's Quirk, New Order, represents perhaps the most conceptually broken ability in the entire series. This reality-warping power allows its user to impose new rules on anything they touch while saying its name. The limitations are minimal— only two rules can exist simultaneously, and they cannot directly affect other people's Quirks.

Despite these constraints, Star demonstrates her overwhelming potential by commanding the air to not let Shigaraki approach her, and even ordering her own body to surpass 100% strength.

New Order's versatility is virtually limitless— it can rewrite physical properties, create impossible scenarios, and implement fundamental changes to how objects behave. Its inherent adaptability makes it a serious contender for the most powerful Quirk.

One For All

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The protagonist Izuku Midoriya's inherited Quirk stands as one of the series' most powerful ability. Each new handler of One For All adds to its exponential power growth, until it reaches a strength that rivals All For One's. Throughout the series, Midoriya gains the ability to use several Quirks from past One For All users, including Float and Blackwhip.

The combination of diverse abilities with destructive power that can demolish buildings through air pressure alone creates One For All's unmatched destructive potential. Its final form allows Midoriya to combine these abilities synergistically, creating combat options unmatched by almost any other character.

Rewind

Eri as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Eri's Rewind Quirk represents one of the most conceptually powerful abilities, capable of reversing a person's physical state to a previous point in time. While Eri initially lacks control, the implications of her fully mastered Quirk are staggering. Theoretically, Rewind could restore injured heroes, reverse aging, and even bring back those on the brink of death.

The series hints at her growing control, suggesting Rewind could eventually counteract almost any physical damage or transformation. Its only limitations appear to be Eri's stamina and the horn that stores her power, making it potentially limitless with proper management.

Overhaul

Kai Chisaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Despite Kai Chisaki's defeat, his Quirk's devastating potential can't be overlooked. Overhaul allows complete molecular deconstruction and reconstruction of anything he touches. This ability granted Chisaki the power to instantly heal catastrophic injuries, create elaborate structures from simple materials, and reduce opponents to scattered particles with mere contact.

The only significant limitation is the requirement for physical touch— a weakness that faster opponents could exploit. Nevertheless, when fully leveraged, Overhaul represents one of the most versatile and lethal abilities in the entire series.

Conclusion

As My Hero Academia drew to its conclusion, these exceptional Quirks helped define the series' exploration of power and heroism. One For All stands apart through its accumulated strength and versatility, while New Order presents almost godlike reality manipulation when fully mastered.

Rewind and Overhaul demonstrate how even seemingly specialized abilities can become world-altering powers with the right application. The true power of any Quirk exists in its application by the user, rather than its built-in abilities, which became a central theme that resonated with audiences around the globe through My Hero Academia.

