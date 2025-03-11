5 Jesse Plemons shows and movies to watch

Jesse Plemons is an American actor who started his career as a child actor. His breakout performance was in the show Friday Night Lights, and some of his other shows include Fargo, Breaking Bad, Black Mirror, and more. Plemons was nominated for the Emmy Awards for his roles in Fargo and Black Mirror.

Other than shows, he has acted in movies like Bridge of Spies, Killers of the Flower Moon, Game Night, and more. For his performance in The Power of the Dog, he was nominated at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor. He won the Best Actor award at Cannes for his role in Kinds of Kindness.

Viewers can check out some of his performances in the list below.

Vice, Fargo, and other movies and shows featuring Jesse Plemons

1) Friday Night Lights (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Kyle Chandler, and others, this sports drama series is based on a novel by H.G. Bissinger and is developed by Peter Berg. The show is about a high school football team, its coach and his wife, and the residents of a small town in rural Texas.

The show, noted for its themes of rural American culture, family values, school funding, and racism, was Plemons' first breakthrough in his career. The actor plays an outcast high schooler, Landry, who is friends with the football team's new quarterback. Plemons delivers his performance with his comedic timing, which makes his misguided character shine through his performance.

2) Vice (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This biographical political satire and black comedy is directed by Adam McKay and based on the life of former US Vice President Dick Cheney. It stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Jesse Plemons, and others. The film chronicles Cheney's life and how he became one of the most authoritative vice presidents in US history.

Plemons plays the role of Kurt, the narrator of the movie. In a 2018 interview with BuzzFeed News, director Adam Mckay described the actor's role as "the emotional center" of Vice.

3) Game Night (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Jesse Plemons, and others, this action-comedy movie is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. It revolves around a group of friends who meet each other regularly for game nights. However, one day, their mystery games turn into a real mystery as one of them gets kidnapped.

The film was a critical and commercial success and was appreciated for its humor, originality, and performances. Jesse Plemons's character, Gary, is a quirky police officer. The actor displayed comedic timing, blunt delivery, and melancholic performance in the movie.

4) Fargo (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Noah Hawley and based on the 1996 film, this black comedy crime drama series features Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and others. The series is an anthology, and each season has its own story. The main thread that joins them all is the interweaving between organized criminals and civilians.

Plemons appears in the second season of the show and collaborates with Kirsten Dunst to play Ed and Peggy, respectively, who are a married couple that find themselves amidst a mob war. Plemons embodies the nervous husband, who is exacerbated by the situation in which his character finds himself. The actor lends his own take on black comedy.

5) I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman and starring Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and others, this surrealist psychological thriller is based on the novel by Iain Reid. The movie revolves around a young woman and her boyfriend going on a trip to meet his parents.

The movie was praised for its performances, cinematography, and unique plot. Jesse Plemons embodies the complexities and multiple layers of his character, Jake, who is the boyfriend. The actor's performance brings to life the loneliness and fantasies of his character.

Interested viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of their liking.

