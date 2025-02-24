Zero Day is a six-episode limited series that premiered on Netflix on February 20, 2025. The series delves into the complexities of power, disinformation, and a terrifying cyberattack that rattles the United States.

In addition to its intriguing plot, Zero Day also brought new challenges to the actors, including Jesse Plemons, who opened up about his experience. Plemons shared that his work on the show coincided with significant personal changes. Reflecting on his time in Zero Day, he admitted that the process had an unexpected impact on him.

In an interview with The Independent published on February 22, 2025, he mentioned that his previous experience with weight gain and loss had left a lasting effect. He stated:

"It did mess me up a bit."

Jesse Plemons addresses career change and weight loss following Zero Day role

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Jesse Plemons has been a major player in the entertainment business for years. His notable performances include his roles in Breaking Bad and The Power of the Dog. The actor paid the physical toll of his choice after gaining weight for his performance in Black Mass (2015). Recounting the effects of this shift, he said:

"I don't know if it's something I would do again — because it did mess me a bit."

His career was impacted by gaining weight for the part of a real-life mobster. It changed the roles he was assigned and so shaped his sense of identity.

This shift in his physical appearance had unintended consequences. Plemons realized that the weight gain led to being pigeonholed into specific types of roles, which didn't always align with his true self.

He clarified that his choice to alter his body for a part affected not only the characters he was supposed to play but also his off-screen persona.

"It started to seep into my own identity… which wasn’t necessarily who I was before that," he added.

But the advent of the 2024 movie Civil War turned out to be a watershed. Plemons said he realized he couldn't really represent the character at his then-weight when he was cast in the dystopian movie, where he plays a violent soldier.

This sparked a change in his lifestyle, ultimately leading him to lose weight through intermittent fasting.

"Being asked to play that character and being unable to see him at my current weight… that kind of snapped me out of it," he said.

This physical transformation allowed him to feel healthier and open new doors for diverse roles, including his role in Zero Day.

In a June 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Plemons acknowledged that the decision to lose weight brought unwanted attention, especially with the rise of the weight-loss medication Ozempic.

"It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," he said.

Still, Plemons felt that learning to control his body improved his career, giving him more chances to investigate several roles.

The unfolding conspiracy in Zero Day

Season 1 of the series ended with a cliffhanger, leaving many questions unanswered. Important characters like Alexandra Mullen and Speaker Richard Dreyer have yet unknown futures.

Their narratives remain a mystery, and the consequences of their activities have a bearing on the direction of the country. The wider repercussions of the conspiracy become more apparent as the cyberattack is investigated, casting doubt on the nation's leadership and situation.

Unresolved plots set the stage for future seasons. Will the characters be punished for their role in the crisis, or will the conspiracy spread and harm society? These unanswered questions may build tension and anticipation for the next season.

Plot and themes of Zero Day

Zero Day follows a story that combines political thriller and dystopian drama elements. In the show, former U.S. president George Mullen is in charge of looking into a huge cyberattack that has shut down the country.

Mullen, head of the Zero Day Commission, must find the attackers while battling his own demons. Issues of truth, dishonesty, and the moral conundrums experienced by those in authority are subtly addressed on the show.

The cyberattack marks only the start of a far more extensive conspiracy threatening to tear apart the very foundation of American life. The investigation reveals a system of political leaders, corporate executives, and tech moguls whose aspirations have collided to generate anarchy.

Mullen and his colleagues must negotiate a web of lies, false information, and surveillance as the inquiry gets deeper while also facing their own moral limits. Zero Day focuses on issues regarding the nature of power in modern society and the function of technology through these convoluted narratives.

Zero Day is now available to stream on Netflix.

