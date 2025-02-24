Where was Zero Day filmed? Filming locations and other production details explored

Zero Day is a political thriller directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and created by Eric Newman, Michael Schmidt, and Noah Oppenheim for Netflix. The limited series was made available on the platform on February 20, 2025.

The cyberattack that paralyzes the U.S. and murders thousands of people is at the heart of this political conspiracy thriller. The limited series centers on George Mullen, a well-liked and respected former U.S. president who fights his personal issues and heads the investigation into a nationwide cybercrime.

The makers in order to maintain authenticity, shot in multiple locations, including New York, and Washington, D.C.

Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, and Angela Bassette are among the ensemble cast members of the series.

Zero Day was filmed in and around New York City

The series deals with socially and politically relevant issues, capturing the hysteria after the cyber attack by filming its scenes across multiple locations. Lesli Linka Glatter and the team left no stone unturned to film as authentically as required, in places like Brooklyn, other New York locations, and the Washington D.C.

New York

Robert De Niro, who plays George Mullen, likes to do projects that are based in and around New York, as it is close to home. His wish was fulfilled with Zero Day, as the series was primarily shot across the megapolis. A private estate in Sleepy Hollow became the house of solitude for George and Sheila Mullen, according to TimeOut.

Filming took place in Manhattan, as the Lincoln Center’s Leon Lowenstein Center was turned into the CIA headquarters. Eleven Madison Park restaurant became the meeting spot between Roger Carlson and Robert Lyndon. In the opening episode, George calms down a crowd of protesters on Wall Street.

Other prominent locations include The New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue, Fordham University campus, North Cove Marina, The New York County Courthouse in Foley Square, and the Wall Street Helipad.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn is one of the boroughs of New York City. Many of the show's interiors were also shot at Steiner Studios, the studio in Brooklyn Navy Yard. The Commission's headquarters where most of the action takes place was set up in Steiner Studios. It is the largest production studio complex in America, located outside of Hollywood.

Towards the end of episode 2, the scene where one of the suspects finds himself attempting to elude the commission's agents, was filmed at the Red Hook Marine terminal.

Washington D.C

The U.S. capital becomes a necessary location in any American political thriller. Scenes from Zero Day shot here include George and Roger being driven over the Arlington Memorial Bridge, the White House, and the U.S. Capitol building. These resulted in a few days of traffic closures in some sections of the city in mid-June 2024.

About Zero Day

Zero Day is a political thriller that explores the response of the public and the government in case of a nationwide cyber attack. It features bureaucratic wrestling, media outrage, conspiracy theories, and mass hysteria.

A former POTUS, George Mullen, is pulled out of retirement to serve the public once again by heading the Zero Day Commission, a body with unprecedented power to trample civil liberties. As the investigation intensifies, Mullen's mental health and personal life deteriorate and he deals with the trauma of his son's death, his daughter's disapproval, media scrutiny, and political conspiracies.

The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"A former U.S. President is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Zero Day and stream the series on Netflix.

