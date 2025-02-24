8 Angela Bassett movies and shows to watch if you liked her in Zero Day

Angela Bassett's compelling portrayal of President Evelyn Mitchell in Zero Day (2025) has earned praise from fans of the political thriller. Evelyn is the one who puts Robert De Niro's George Mullen in charge of the investigations into the devastating cyberattack in the US. But it must be noted that Zero Day is not the first time Angela Bassett has wowed the audience with her onscreen presence.

The 66-year-old actress has played many iconic roles over the years that cement her status as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Angela Bassett's determination to push her limits and dabble in different genres has not only earned the respect of industry veterans but has also helped grow her global fanbase one memorable role at a time.

Viewers who loved her in Zero Day should add these engaging movies and shows starring Angela Bassett to their must-watch list.

Black Panther, 9-1-1 and six other Angela Bassett movies and shows that showcase her impressive range

1) Waiting to Exhale (1995)

This Angela Bassett starrer boasts compelling female leads (Image via Whitney Houston Official Website)

Forest Whitaker's feature film directorial debut, Waiting to Exhale stars Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon in the lead. Adapted from Terry McMillan's novel, it chronicles the lives of four close friends, Savannah, Robin, Bernadine, and Gloria, who are supporting each other through all their personal problems and challenges.

It is refreshing to see women of color playing strong lead characters who are realistically flawed and yet are determined to rise above their shortcomings and insecurities. Waiting to Exhale does a really good job of showcasing character development in a way that is both endearing and believable.

From friendships and relationships to family dynamics and empowerment, this entertaining movie covers a lot of ground and does it without overwhelming the audience.

Where to watch: Waiting to Exhale can be streamed on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) American Horror Story (2011)

This imaginative show is a must-watch for horror fans (Image via FX Networks)

This popular show is a horror anthology containing 12 seasons and 132 episodes. Each season is structured like a miniseries and Angela Bassett appears in Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and Apocalypse.

She plays different characters in the seasons she is part of, namely Marie Laveau, Desiree Dupree, Ramona Royale, Lee Harris, and Monet Tumusiime. The skilled actress makes sure that each character she plays is distinctively different and yet still mysterious and compelling enough to complement the dark narratives.

Like Angela Bassett, there are other cast members who reappear across multiple seasons albeit in new avatars. Every fan has their own favorites when it comes to the best seasons but it cannot be denied that each one delivers in terms of suspenseful stories, intriguing characters and shocking twists.

Where to watch: American Horror Story is available on Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video.

3) Betty and Coretta (2013)

Angela Bassett shines in the role of Coretta Scott King (Image via Lifetime)

Throughout her career, Angela Bassett has appeared in several note-worthy, intelligent dramas and Betty and Coretta by Yves Simoneau is certainly one of them. In addition to Bassett, it also stars Mary J. Blige, Gloria Reuben, Malik Yoba, and more.

Blige plays Betty Shabazz, the wife of Malcolm X and Bassett dons the role of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s wife. The film focuses on their struggles after the assassinations of their husbands and their desire to carry on the ideas and dreams propagated by Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. before their untimely deaths.

The well-made movie thrives on the moving performances by Mary J. Blige and Angela Bassett who effortlessly bring to life the endearing friendship between Betty and Coretta. It also carries powerful messages about resilience and bravery.

Where to watch: Betty and Coretta can be viewed on Prime Video and Tubi.

4) Close to the Enemy (2016)

Close to the Enemy's narrative is both emotional and thought-provoking (Image via Acorn TV)

This period minidrama starring Angela Bassett contains seven episodes in total. Set around the end of World War II, it is helmed by Jim Sturgess who plays Captain Callum Ferguson. He has been asked by his superiors to recruit Dieter Koehler, a German engineer portrayed by August Diehl, who can help the British government develop a jet engine.

In the show, Angela Bassett plays Eva, an American singer who is based out of Britain because her stand against segregation made it hard for her to find work in America. Bassett portrays Eva with such frankness and confidence that the audience can't help but become enamored by her.

This show is particularly interesting because not a lot of narratives capture the aftermath of the war and the moral dilemmas it brought along with it. The actors do a great job of capturing the uncertainty and anxiety that people felt even after the fighting came to an end.

Where to watch: Close to the Enemy is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) Black Panther (2018)

The relationship between T'Challa and his mother is relatable and endearing (Image via Angela Bassett Instagram)

Even though plans for making a Black Panther movie had been floating around since 1992, it was 2018 by the time one finally made it to the big screen. But Marvel fans couldn't complain because the Chadwick Boseman starrer featured the perfect blend of impressive sets, striking costumes, memorable characters and iconic fight scenes.

In Black Panther, Boseman's T'Challa is crowned king of Wakanda. But Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger is less than enthusiastic about this new development and makes plans to overthrow his cousin.

Angela Bassett plays Ramonda, mother to T'Challa and Shuri. Wise and level-headed, she always says just the right words when her children seek advice. Bassett reprises the role in Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Where to watch: Black Panther can be streamed on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) 9-1-1 (2018)

Every episode of 9-1-1 is fast-paced and thrilling (Image via Fox)

Sometimes procedural dramas tend to lose their appeal after a couple of seasons but Angela Bassett's 9-1-1 continues to enthrall fans with its clever screenplay and impactful dialogue. Containing eight seasons and 144 episodes, this show also stars Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, and many more.

The narrative focuses on the lives of first responders in Los Angeles which includes dispatchers, police officers, paramedics, and firefighters. Every day on the job comes with its own set of challenges that the responders have to deal with as quickly and efficiently as possible in order to reduce casualties and fatalities.

This beloved show starring Angela Bassett is worth watching because there is always something exciting happening on screen. It also helps that the audience gets to see the developing relationships between the team members in addition to the complicated situations they have to deal with on the field.

Where to watch: 9-1-1 is available for streaming on Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu.

7) Otherhood (2019)

The lead actors have great chemistry that adds to the narrative (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Cindy Chupack, this comedy movie focuses on three suburban mothers, Carol, Gillian and Helen, portrayed by Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman respectively. They get together every Mother's Day to rant about how their children don't make the effort to stay in touch.

Eventually, they make an impromptu place to drop in on their sons unannounced which leads to a series of awkward and embarrassing moments. Based on Whatever Makes You Happy by William Sutcliffe, the movie explores complicated parent-child relationships and generational differences.

What's particularly appealing about this Angela Bassett movie is that the characters feel sincere. They have their own strengths and at the same time, have flaws and make mistakes. Otherhood is the kind of feel-good movie that will bring a smile to the viewer's lips.

Where to watch: Otherhood can be viewed on Netflix.

8) Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

This film is action-packed and witty (Image via Netflix)

Action fans should particularly keep an eye out for this Angela Bassett starrer directed by Navot Papushado. In the lead is Karen Gillan who plays Sam, a skilled assassin who is determined to save a young girl (Chloe Coleman) from rival assassins.

But in order to succeed, she would need the help of her estranged mother Scarlet (Lena Headey) who is the former leader of the sisterhood of assassins. To even out their odds, they call on Scarlet's former colleagues portrayed by Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett.

Story-wise, Gunpowder Milkshake is pretty much straightforward but what really makes it worth the watch is its beautifully choreographed action scenes that are thoroughly entertaining. Think of it like a girl power version of John Wick (2014).

Where to watch: Gunpowder Milkshake is available for streaming on Netflix.

These engaging movies and TV shows starring the talented Angela Bassett are proof that the talented actor can immerse herself into any character seamlessly.

