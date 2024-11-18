7 shows to watch if you like 'The Cage'

Released on November 8, 2024, The Cage has garnered plenty of attention for its fluid action shots and fast-paced narrative. Melvin Boomer plays Taylor Keita, who is passionate about MMA. Even though he has potential, the Ultimate Fighting Championship still eludes him. However, things change when he becomes the sparring partner for a well-known professional fighter named Ibrahim, portrayed by Bosh.

Given the premise, the five-episode show puts the limelight on the action inside the ring. But at the same time, The Cage also features satisfying character arcs and engaging subplots. The characters are relatable and they have great chemistry with one another, which adds to the cleverly written sports drama narrative.

Viewers who have already binge-watched Netflix's The Cage should move on to the compelling sports titles on this list that explore passion, grit, and persistence.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Lights Out, Bloodhounds and five other exciting shows like The Cage that pack a punch

1) The Contender (2005)

Fans of The Cage wouldn't want to miss out on this action-packed reality show (Image via Epix/MGM+)

In The Cage, Melvin Boomer's character is at his best inside the ring and he wants to show everyone that he is in it for the long haul. Similarly in The Contender, the focus is on different boxers who want to prove their skills and make a name for themselves. It is an elimination-style competition wherein the loser of each fight is sent home.

Containing five seasons and 47 episodes, it explores the personal lives of the boxers. It is interesting to watch the bond they have with one another and their relationships with loved ones.

The selling point of this show has to be the action-packed fights that are captured with great precision on camera. The Contender will particularly appeal to viewers who are interested in the sport or want to learn more about it.

Where to watch: Episodes of The Contender are available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Lights Out (2011)

This gritty sports drama, like The Cage, focuses on the personal and professional life of its protagonist (Image via FX Networks)

Taylor in The Cage loves to be inside the ring but he also has family obligations that push him to take bigger risks. In a similar fashion, Patrick Leary aka "Lights" in Lights Out portrayed by Holt McCallany has to consider returning to the boxing ring, post-retirement, for the sake of his family after his incompetent brother squanders his life savings.

Like the narrative in The Cage, Leary's fights in the show aren't only focused on the grueling physical aspects but also throw light on the mental and emotional pressures that fighters have to overcome. McCallany deserves credit for being able to capture the layered character with ease and depth.

Lights Out isn't only for viewers who are interested in boxing but will also appeal to those who enjoy stories that blend family drama with action-packed moments.

Where to watch: Lights Out, containing 13 episodes, can be viewed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Little Dog (2018)

This sports-themed show, like The Cage, is entertaining from start to finish (Image via CBC)

In its essence, The Cage is an underdog story and the same is the case with Little Dog spanning two seasons and 15 episodes. Joel Thomas Hynes plays the role of Tommy Ross aka "Little Dog". His career takes a hit after he forfeits a bout against Rico "Havoc" St. George, portrayed by Dwain Murphy. When he is offered a rematch, he takes it as an opportunity to redeem himself.

Unlike other sports dramas on this list, Little Dog takes a slightly different route by adding comic elements that liven up the viewing experience. It still has a lot in common with The Cage such as complex family dynamics, psychological pressure and inspiring catalysts. This show doesn't rely on fights to keep viewers invested. Instead, it focuses on satisfying character arcs and emotional storytelling.

Where to watch: Little Dog can be streamed on Apple TV+.

4) Mike (2022)

Like The Cage, Mike has plenty of out-of-the-ring drama that will keep viewers invested (Image via Hulu)

One thing that The Cage does well is to portray the personal struggles and hardships faced by professional fighters. The eight-episode Mike also gives an unauthorized behind-the-scenes look at one of the most talked-about boxers of all time - Mike Tyson. In the show, Trevante Rhodes takes on the titular role.

Since the show was made without Mike Tyson's involvement, Mike isn't exactly a biopic and shouldn't be regarded as one. However, it is still an aesthetically pleasing show that uses creative storytelling to bridge the gaps between key moments in the life of the prolific boxer. Rhodes received praise from many viewers for his ability to stay true to the character and his mannerisms.

Where to watch: Boxing fans will be able to stream Mike on Hulu and Apple TV+.

5) My Lovely Boxer (2023)

This inspiring show combines elements of sports drama with romance (Image via KBS)

The Cage is a reminder that outside the ring, professional fighters are just like everyone else and have to deal with different issues that come their way. The same vibe comes through in My Lovely Boxer as well. Lee Sang-yeob plays Kim Tae-young, a cold-blooded sports agent who has to convince Lee Kwon-sook, a former boxing prodigy portrayed by Kim So-hye to return to the ring.

The show thrives on the undeniable chemistry between Lee Sang-yeob and Kim So-hye. They are endearing to watch even when they bicker and argue. In addition to everything that happens inside the ring, the inspiring narrative also puts the spotlight on the importance of a support system, finding the courage to face failures and celebrating all victories, no matter how big or small.

Where to watch: My Lovely Boxer, containing 12 episodes, can be streamed on Viki and Prime Video.

6) Bloodhounds (2023)

Fans of The Cage will love the action-packed narrative of this engaging sports drama (Image via Netflix)

One of the reasons The Cage has been able to appeal to viewers is because of its cinematic action shots that never fail to deliver. Another Netflix sports drama that is equally visually appealing is Bloodhounds starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi in the lead. Talented boxers, the duo teams up with a benevolent moneylender to go up against an intimidating loan shark who preys on the underprivileged.

Like in The Cage, the fights in Bloodhounds have been shot in such a way that they look realistic and believable. South Korean dramas tend to have emotional narratives and this show has plenty of heartfelt moments that will touch the viewer.

The best thing about Bloodhounds is the camaraderie between the main characters, Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin, who start off as strangers but become as close as family members by the end.

Where to watch: All eight episodes of Bloodhounds are available on Netflix.

7) Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (2024)

This entertaining show has a star-studded cast (Image via Peacock)

In the narrative of The Cage, it becomes apparent that there are many forces at play outside the ring and Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist utilizes this aspect to tell a heist story. It fictionalizes an actual armed robbery that takes place on the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight.

The eight-episode Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist stars Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson. Viewers will find the narrative interesting as it is based on real events that took place in Atlanta. The fast-paced storyline is complemented by intelligent dialogue and compelling performances.

The show is a must-watch, particularly for Hart fans, who will see him deliver a more gritty performance that highlights his versatility.

Where to watch: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is available for streaming on Peacock and Prime Video.

Fans of The Cage should make a point to check out these engaging titles as they boast the right mix of clever storytelling and grounded performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback