The King of Kings soundtrack: Complete list of song in the movie

The King of Kings is an animated Christian film directed and written by Seong-ho Jang. It is loosely based on Charles Dickens's children's book, The Life of Our Lord, which was published posthumously in 1934. Produced by Seong-ho Jang and Woo-hyung Kim, the film hit theaters in the United States on April 11, 2025.

Ad

The King of Kings features a star-studded voice cast comprising Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, Kenneth Branagh, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Roman Griffin Davis, among others.

The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child."

Ad

Trending

The King of Kings: The film's soundtrack explored

Ad

The original score of The King of Kings is composed by Kim Tae-seong. The soundtrack album was released digitally on April 11, 2025, by Sony Classical.

Below is a list of songs from the album:

Live Like That by Kristin Chenoweth

Prologue by Kim Tae Seong and Choe Jeong In

The Beginning by Kim Tae Seong and Choe Jeong In

Nativity by Kim Tae Seong, Kim Yeon Jeong, and Lim Mi Hyun

Maturity by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Kim Yeon Jeong

Surfacing by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Kim Yeon Jeong

The Sign by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Choe Jeong In

Storm by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Choe Jeong In

Hosanna by Kim Tae Seong and Kim Yeon Jeong

Suffering by Kim Tae Seong, Kim Yeon Jeong, and Lim Mi Hyun

The Cross by Kim Tae Seong, Kim Yeon Jeong, and Lim Mi Hyun

Resurrection by Kim Tae Seong, Choe Jeong In, and Lim Mi Hyun

Epilogue by Kim Tae Seong, Choe Jeong In, and Lim Mi Hyun

Friends Adventure by Junha Park

Live Like That by Kristin Chenoweth (Acoustic Version)

Ad

Plot summary of The King of Kings

Ad

The author Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) does a stage reading of A Christmas Carol when his young son, Walter (Roman Griffin Davis), swoops in pretending to be King Arthur in all his boundless energy, to the surprise of the audience members. His father scolds him for interrupting the performance before sending him backstage.

At home, Dickens's wife, Catherine (Uma Thurman), suggests he make up to his son by reading him the story from his latest manuscript about the life of Jesus Christ, the true King of Kings. Walter, who is enamored by kings, sits down with his cat, Willa, for an adventurous storytelling experience.

Ad

With the power of imagination, Dickens transports the trio back 2000 years to witness key events from Jesus Christ's life. He starts with the Nativity scene depicting the birth of Christ. Walter is transfixed as he watches Jesus heal the sick, perform miracles, and grow his ministry undeterred in the face of powerful opposition.

Dickens also introduces his son to the power of love and forgiveness through the Passion and Resurrection of Christ (Oscar Isaac). By watching Jesus sacrifice his life to forgive other people's sins and save humanity, Walter learns that a true king serves his subjects above everything else.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates about the latest releases from 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More