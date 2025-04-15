The King of Kings soundtrack: Complete list of song in the movie

The King of Kings is an animated Christian film directed and written by Seong-ho Jang. It is loosely based on Charles Dickens's children's book, The Life of Our Lord, which was published posthumously in 1934. Produced by Seong-ho Jang and Woo-hyung Kim, the film hit theaters in the United States on April 11, 2025.
The King of Kings features a star-studded voice cast comprising Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, Kenneth Branagh, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Roman Griffin Davis, among others.
The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child."
The King of Kings: The film's soundtrack explored
The original score of The King of Kings is composed by Kim Tae-seong. The soundtrack album was released digitally on April 11, 2025, by Sony Classical.
Below is a list of songs from the album:
- Live Like That by Kristin Chenoweth
- Prologue by Kim Tae Seong and Choe Jeong In
- The Beginning by Kim Tae Seong and Choe Jeong In
- Nativity by Kim Tae Seong, Kim Yeon Jeong, and Lim Mi Hyun
- Maturity by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Kim Yeon Jeong
- Surfacing by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Kim Yeon Jeong
- The Sign by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Choe Jeong In
- Storm by Kim Tae Seong, Lim Mi Hyun, and Choe Jeong In
- Hosanna by Kim Tae Seong and Kim Yeon Jeong
- Suffering by Kim Tae Seong, Kim Yeon Jeong, and Lim Mi Hyun
- The Cross by Kim Tae Seong, Kim Yeon Jeong, and Lim Mi Hyun
- Resurrection by Kim Tae Seong, Choe Jeong In, and Lim Mi Hyun
- Epilogue by Kim Tae Seong, Choe Jeong In, and Lim Mi Hyun
- Friends Adventure by Junha Park
- Live Like That by Kristin Chenoweth (Acoustic Version)
Plot summary of The King of Kings
The author Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) does a stage reading of A Christmas Carol when his young son, Walter (Roman Griffin Davis), swoops in pretending to be King Arthur in all his boundless energy, to the surprise of the audience members. His father scolds him for interrupting the performance before sending him backstage.
At home, Dickens's wife, Catherine (Uma Thurman), suggests he make up to his son by reading him the story from his latest manuscript about the life of Jesus Christ, the true King of Kings. Walter, who is enamored by kings, sits down with his cat, Willa, for an adventurous storytelling experience.
With the power of imagination, Dickens transports the trio back 2000 years to witness key events from Jesus Christ's life. He starts with the Nativity scene depicting the birth of Christ. Walter is transfixed as he watches Jesus heal the sick, perform miracles, and grow his ministry undeterred in the face of powerful opposition.
Dickens also introduces his son to the power of love and forgiveness through the Passion and Resurrection of Christ (Oscar Isaac). By watching Jesus sacrifice his life to forgive other people's sins and save humanity, Walter learns that a true king serves his subjects above everything else.
