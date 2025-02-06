"It's such an iconic costume" - When Uma Thurman looked back at Kill Bill and revealed she still has her legendary outfit

Uma Thurman's role as the Bride in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill is one of the most iconic roles of her career. Her yellow outfit from the film has become as popular as her character itself.

On October 21, 2024, the 54-year-old actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the host congratulated her on Kill Bill completing 20 years. While talking about the film's enduring legacy, Clarkson remarked about the costume and said:

"It's such an iconic costume."

Uma Thurman spoke about the film at length, saying that she signed on for the movie not long after giving birth to her son, Levon Thurman Hawke, in January 2002. She recalled spending eight hours daily, five days a week for six months to get in shape to play an assassin in the film.

When Clarkson inquired if she took any souvenirs from the film, Uma revealed that she kept the yellow tracksuit and the sword from Kill Bill.

Everything to know about Uma Thurman's costume from Kill Bill

Kill Bill: Volume 1 premiered on October 10, 2003, followed by Volume 2 on April 16, 2004. Uma Thurman stars as Beatrix Kiddo, a former assassin betrayed by her squad while pregnant with leader Bill's child. After waking from a coma, she seeks revenge, vowing to eliminate the Deadly Vipers and Bill.

While developing the Bride's character, director Quentin Tarantino turned to the martial arts legend Bruce Lee for inspiration. The director watched Lee’s last film performance in Game of Death, which was left incomplete due to the actor's death mid-production in July 1973. Uma's yellow-and-black tracksuit was based on Lee's outfit from the film.

In an exclusive interview with ReelBlend in 2021, Tarantino shared that Uma was initially not impressed with the tracksuit, saying she "hated" the outfit as it made her feel like a clown.

"Uma hated the yellow tracksuit. Hated it. Didn't get it. Thought she looked like a Popsicle -- a banana Popsicle. She was just not into it. She had no idea who Bruce Lee (was), practically. I finally had to show her Game of Death. She sorta kind of got it," he said.

Uma Thurman's fiery performance in the film earned her widespread praise. She also received nominations for 'Best Actress' at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards in 2004.

The film series also starred David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Liu, Julie Dreyfus, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, and Gordon Liu, in important roles.

Uma Thurman was last seen in Oh, Canada in 2024

Uma Thurman's most recent film role was in Paul Schrader's drama film Oh, Canada. Schrader also wrote the film's screenplay, which is based on Russell Banks' 2021 novel Foregone. The movie premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024, and was released in theaters on December 6, 2024.

Oh, Canada revolves around the aging filmmaker Leonard 'Leo' Fife, played by Richard Gere, who recounts his life story for a documentary film made by his former students, Malcolm and Diana. Uma plays his former student, Emma, who becomes his third wife.

In addition to the two stars, Jacob Elordi, Penelope Mitchell, Caroline Dhavernas, Michael Imperioli, Jake Weary, Victoria Hill, and Kristine Froseth, round out the film's supporting cast. The film was met with a positive reception and earned $1.2 million in worldwide collections, as per Box Office Mojo.

