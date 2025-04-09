The King of Kings: Plot, release date, and everything we know so far

The King of Kings is an animated film written and directed by Seong-ho Jang. The movie is loosely inspired by the Charles Dickens book The Life of Our Lord and is set to be released on April 11, 2025.

Ad

In the movie, Dickens shares the story of Jesus Christ with his son, Walter. As he narrates the gripping tale, Walter is captivated by the events of Christ's life. The King of Kings portrays the enduring power of redemption and hope through the eyes of a child.

The voice actors in the movie include Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ, Kenneth Branagh as Charles Dickens, Uma Thurman as Catherine Dickens, and Roman Griffin Davis as Walter Dickens.

Ad

Trending

The King of Kings: The plot explored

The film, set in mid-19th century London, opens with renowned author Charles Dickens attempting to establish an emotional bond with his son Walter. At his wife, Catherine's recommendation, Dickens starts narrating the wonderful tale of Christ.

Walter is transported back into ancient Judae, where he watches and occasionally takes part in the events of Jesus Christ's life. Christ is portrayed as a human who has a deep emotional connection in addition to being a teacher and a prophet.

Ad

Christ's birth at Bethlehem, the arrival of three wise men who followed a star from the East in search of a newborn king, and the threat from King Herod are all parts of the narrative.

As the story continues, Walter sees the miracles Christ performs. He watches Him heal the sick, walk on water, and feed thousands of people with a few loaves of bread and fish. Soon after, Walter experiences the betrayal and mocking of Jesus Christ.

Ad

As tension builds, he also observes Christ's arrest, trial, and crucifixion. As the story ends, Walter looks at his father with newfound understanding. He is moved not only by this miraculous story but also by the love and effort put in by his father in narrating it to him.

The King of Kings releases on April 11, 2025

Ad

The King of Kings is the first major animated biblical movie since The Prince of Egypt (1998). Written by Seong-ho Jang, Rob Edwards, Jamie Thomason, and Hoseok Sung, the movie will be released in theatres on April 11, 2025.

Trailer highlights

Ad

The King of Kings presents the events of Christ's life through the eyes of a child. The story has mystical characters that help weave through themes of hope, redemption, and forgiveness.

The movie is a blend of historical reality and fantasy, with powerful voice performers bringing the story to light. The movie takes us through Jesus Christ's major biblical life events, Him feeding the poor, healing the sick, walking on water, facing betrayal, and finally rising again. It also shows Christ accepting His fate.

Ad

"It's time. This is what my father wants. I'll accept it," He says.

The story of Christ depicts a father's joy in raising his son through the powerful magic of storytelling.

Read more: The Death of Snow White: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far.

The King of Kings will be released in theatres on April 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri K Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More