"Bromance is strong" — Internet reacts as Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal's wholesome photo together stirs social media meltdown

Pedro Pascal shared an affectionate photo with Oscar Isaac on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The day marked the latter's 46th birthday. He credited Isaac's wife, Elvira Lind, for taking the picture. The photo shows Issac lovingly embracing Pascal in his arms while the latter leans against the Dune alum.

Pascal did not share a context behind the picture, nor did he add any captions.

Fans soon reacted after seeing these two actors in one frame. Some deemed it adorable, while a few others left teasing remarks about their closeness. One user wrote on X:

"Bromance is strong with these two"

Many others noted the close bond between the actors.

"why do they look newly married", one person commented.

"Sometimes 'baby girl' is Pedro Pascal", an X user humored.

"This is the real 'emotional support bestie' energy we all need", another commented.

A few negative comments were made about Pascal and Isaac's bond. Regardless, other people defended Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac's friendship.

"a big f**k you to all the homophobic comments on this. men should be able to be tender and genuine with each other. this starts with men creating a supportive space where other men know its okay to show the people in their lives that they care and appreciate them", voiced one person.

"What at warm embrace captured in photo," another added.

"love these two, always a vibe when they team up," one said.

Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac's friendship explored

In a Wired interview published on January 9, 2023, Pedro Pascal shared some details about his friendship with Oscar Isaac. The two actors first crossed paths in 2005 on the set of an off-Broadway play they both starred in. Pascal said the production paid them $500 a week at the time.

When asked about his favorite memory of the Scenes From A Marriage actor, Pascal told the outlet Issac was playful.

"He's so naughty. His level of naughtiness onstage during that play, for example. He played a ghost, which meant that the living characters in the story could not see him. I had to do my scenes, and he would physically be there, but because my character couldn't see him, he could f*ck with me, all in front of live audiences, as much as he wanted, trying to get me to crack up or forget my lines," Pascal recounted.

Speaking to Esquire for a 2022 interview, Oscar Isaac jokingly told the outlet Pascal was "obsessed" with him. He further humored:

"I try to get away from him, he finds me. Even when I change my number... it's like a disease."

In his own Esquire interview from April 2022, Pedro Pascal was asked to comment on Isaac's previous remark. The Game of Thrones alum joked:

"I don't care to respond."

He added:

"Whatever makes him happy. I'll always be there for you, Oscar. Always."

In a separate March 2022 interview with Esquire, Oscar Isaac spoke about Pedro Pascal. He said both of them share "very similar backgrounds" as "children of Latin immigrants."

Isaac told the outlet he and Pascal had similar dreams of becoming actors and expressed the lonesomeness of the journey. But he also reflected on finding "family along the way," as he called Pascal jokingly "the younger brother I never wanted."

Pascal and Isaac have also worked together in the 2019 action film Triple Frontier.

