Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser's friendship explored as the couple announces their engagement

Actor Tanner Buchanan announced his engagement to Cobra Kai co-star Mary Mouser on February 13, 2025. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared three pictures of them together and wrote in a joint statement:

“We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged. This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another."

The caption continued:

“We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.”

While Tanner wore a black suit paired with a grey shirt, olive tie, and pocket square, Mary was seen donning a shimmery brown minidress with diamond jewelry. The couple appeared holding hands in a hotel hallway, cozy inside an elevator, and sharing a champagne bottle and glasses, marking their big life update.

More about Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan's friendship amid their engagement news

Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan have known each other and starred together in Cobra Kai since 2018, as Sam and Robby, respectively. Since 2024, rumors surrounding Mouser and Buchanan's romance began circulating online. However, the now-engaged pair didn't confirm their relationship and maintained that they were friends.

For instance, in August 2021, she took to Instagram and called him his "best friend" while showing support for him ahead of the premiere of his movie, He's All That. Sharing pictures of them together from the event, Mouser wrote:

"GO WATCH MY BEST FRIEND FREAKING KILL IT IN @hesallthatmovie!!! v v proud bestie right here. also - I love you, @tannerbuchananofficial, for putting up with my antics. And honestly, you usually just match my antics with your own. so thanks for that too."

Before that in December 2019, Mary Mouser called Tanner Buchanan her "bestest buddy" in his birthday post. Sharing a carousel of pictures of the birthday boy along with herself and their Cobra Kai crew, Mary wrote in the caption:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TANNER BUCHANANANANANANANAN! i know most normal people would post for your birthday at midnight the morning OF your bday - but we’re not normal besties. So here I am. you are the most kind and beautiful soul of all time, I am so grateful to know you and adore you!"

The 28-year-old Arkansas native added how she couldn't "wait to celebrate with you, for this birthday and all the other made up holidays that we create just so we can party together!" Mary Mouser called Buchanan "the greatest" who deserved the best and thanked him "with all my heart for everything bestest budddddddy! (even for the times where you get on my last freakin nerve!)"

"Now flip through and enjoy the many faces of @tannerbuchananofficial," she concluded.

The pair also shared how they were nervous about their on-screen kisses. Mary Mouser told Entertainment Now in 2021 that the "multiple kiss scenes" with Buchanan were stressful for her. Likewise, during a chat with Interview in 2020, Tanner mentioned how their "romantic scenes" gave him "the most anxiety," adding, that his heart was "pounding" and his entire body was "shaking," before their first on-screen kiss in Season 2.

"It just feels weird to go to that place, because we’re such good friends," he added.

They attended Taylor Swift's 2023 concert together as friends.

On February 12, 2025, Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan flaunted their matching rings at the season 6, part 3, series finale premiere event of their Netflix martial arts drama, Cobra Kai, not only hard-launching their relationship but also sparking engagement rumors. The next day, they confirmed the same via social media.

The show’s creator Jon Hurwitz took to X on Thursday and celebrated the engagement.

“We’re matchmakers first, showrunners second. Our primary goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ was for Daniel LaRusso’s daughter and Johnny Lawrence’s son to fall in love in real life. Mission accomplished. So happy for them! A perfect couple! #CobraKai #TrueLove,” Hurwitz wrote.

His post accompanied the Netflix post officially announcing the pair’s engagement. Tanner Buchanan previously dated actress Lizze Broadway of Gen V fame while Mary Mouser was in a relationship with actor Brett Pierce between 2015 and 2021.

