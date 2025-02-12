A video showing Taylor Swift tipping backstage staff at the 2025 Grammys afterparty has gone viral. The clip, first shared by X account @swifferupdates on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, shows the superstar singer walking through a hall when she spots four employees, prompting her to state:

"Thank you so much for all your hard work."

The singer, dressed in a shiny silver dress and black combat boots, then backtracked and passed them an unknown amount of money.

Expand Tweet

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

As the video went viral, netizens praised the Shake It Off hitmaker. One referencing her getting booed during Sunday's Super Bowl stated:

"She's actually so generous. I don't see a football player doing this. no wonder football fans hate this woman."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopCrave)

Netizens continued to commend Taylor Swift for her generosity over the years. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Say what you want about her music, or her fanbase, but she genuinely is a nice person," one user wrote.

"But haters wanna paint her as a bad person," another added.

"Every stop of her tour she gave millions to charities, paid her workers hundreds of millions in bonuses and is supportive of every artist on stage. Hating this woman really is just ignorance at this point," a fan reacted.

Others were skeptical of her move, though fans came to Swift's defense.

"And yet men chose to boo her instead of Trump," a fan commented.

"I like how the camera was coincidentally there and she coincidentally had the money out already. Total coincidence," another one stated.

"the ick I get when some people think that something like this is fake or staged because it only reflects who they are, like have you been kind at least once in your life?" another user noted.

Taylor Swift lost in all six categories she was nominated for at the 2025 Grammy Awards

In the video circulating online, the Crypto.com Arena staff is seen standing on the left side of the hallway when Taylor Swift entered with her entourage. Following her gesture, they were left stunned, responding with a "Thank you" as Swift ran to catch up to her posse.

Per X user @swifferupdates, the clip was taken after the 2025 Grammys on February 2. Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, among others, but she lost in all six categories. However, Taylor Swift has won four Album of the Year Grammys before and received a total of fourteen Grammys.

Expand Tweet

Per a report by Page Six, she was in good spirits despite her loss. An insider told the outlet she felt "honored to have been nominated among so many other incredibly talented artists." They noted that Taylor Swift had an amazing time at the event and had a "blast hanging out with friends, chatting, and partying with everybody."

The Love Story hitmaker has been seen tipping workers $100 bills over the years. This includes the kitchen staff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in December 2023. The singer was there to cheer her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, during their game against the New England Patriots.

Expand Tweet

During a January 2024 Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game, Taylor Swift similarly handed out $100 tips to a ticket taker working at Highmark Stadium in New York. In December 2024, the superstar singer again tipped staff at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. At the time, she even FaceTimed with the wife of a security guard.

Taylor Swift was last seen attending the Super Bowl last Sunday, supporting the Chiefs as they took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback