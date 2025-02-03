"Taylor was just there for the concert" — Swifties react to Taylor Swift catching Janelle Monáe's jacket at her Grammy performance

Taylor Swift became a focal point of fan discussions after catching Janelle Monáe's blazer during the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. The moment took place during a tribute performance to Quincy Jones, in which Monáe delivered a dynamic rendition of Michael Jackson's Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough.

Monáe shed her sequin-lined tuxedo jacket as part of her high-energy performance and tossed it into the audience. Taylor Swift, seated nearby, caught the jacket and promptly wore it over her red Vivienne Westwood mini-dress, sparking widespread reactions online. The Lover singer's spontaneous reaction to catching Monáe's jacket gained traction on social media.

"Taylor was just there for the concert and the vibes, she looked so happy," one Reddit user commented.

Swifties react to Taylor Swift catching Janelle Monáe's jacket at her Grammy performance( image via @u/Novae224_Reddit)

Many others responded to Swift's gesture, saying she won hearts at the 2025 Grammys.

"Indeed!!! Its so cute, I think the whole night was just so cool, everyone was so happy and supportive to each other. No drama (except kanye), just everyone being kind to each other, And Taylors reaction to Sabrina winning her first Grammy!" another commented.

"she may not have won any awards but she won hearts," a fan stated.

Fans expressed excitement and admiration, highlighting the supportive environment and Taylor Swift's enthusiasm.

"i love how she enjoys these events so much," a fan commented on X(formerly Twitter).

"She literally supports everyone and I love it," a fan remarked.

"Lmao I was confused as to where tf she got that from lmaooo I want to party with her so bad," another fan commented.

Taylor Swift joins Quincy Jones tribute

Monáe's performance was part of a larger tribute to Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer and composer, who passed away on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91. The tribute featured several artists honoring his legacy, including Cynthia Erivo performing Fly Me to the Moon, Lainey Wilson singing Let the Good Times Roll, and Stevie Wonder leading a rendition of We Are the World.

Dressed in a tuxedo reminiscent of Michael Jackson's signature look, Monáe energized the audience with her performance of Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough. She accessorized the outfit with silver socks and penny loafers, a clear nod to Jackson.

As the song reached its peak, Janelle Monáe removed her blazer, revealing a T-shirt underneath that read "I [heart] QJ," and threw the jacket into the crowd. Taylor Swift's quick reflexes allowed her to grab the blazer, which she wore for the remainder of the evening.

While Swift did not win any awards that evening despite being nominated in six categories, she was seen enjoying the ceremony from start to finish. She was filmed clinking champagne glasses with Jay-Z after Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter won Album of the Year.

She also danced during Shakira's performance, where she twirled with Alicia Keys' son, Genesis. Additionally, she was spotted celebrating Kendrick Lamar's Record of the Year win for Not Like Us.

Earlier in the night, Taylor Swift took the stage to present the Best Country Album award to Beyoncé, a moment that marked a historic win for the pop star's debut country project. Cameras also caught her dancing to Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather and cheering for Sabrina Carpenter as she performed Espresso and Please Please Please.

Taylor Swift received nominations in six categories for the 2025 Grammys: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.

