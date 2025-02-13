“That ought to be interesting” — Netizens express mixed reactions to Netflix’s new restaurant in Las Vegas 

Fans are reacting to Netflix's new Las Vegas restaurant, Netflix Bites, which offers an experience based on its popular shows and movies.

Originally a DVD rental service in 2007, Netflix has grown into a major streaming platform. Now, it's expanding into real-world experiences, launching this restaurant after several pop-ups.

This restaurant in Vegas will offer food and drinks based on iconic shows such as Squid Games, One Piece, and more.

The streaming platform has an incredible subscriber base online due to its quality of content and also its original shows, movies, and documentaries. However, are fans eager to try its in-person experience, i.e. the new restaurant? As per their reactions online, they are intrigued.

One person commented on X about the new venture:

"Well that ought to be interesting."

Some fans referenced the shows and expressed their excitement to try the restaurant:

"Is my stranger things meal going to take 8 years to finish?" one fan referenced Stranger Things in their tweet.

"Wondering if the bill includes plot twists," another fan tweeted.

"Oh we are SO eating there!" another tweet read.

Another individual, who got to review the restaurant, wrote:

"Is it cheesy themed? yes of course but they went all out with it which makes it so much fun and perfect for vegas"

More information about Netflix Bites

Netflix Bites is located at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It serves breakfast and lunch daily from 7 AM to 2 PM. Dinner hours are 5 PM to 10 PM (Sunday-Thursday) and 5 PM to 12 AM (Friday-Saturday). The menu is inspired by Netflix's popular shows and movies.

Some of them are:

Bridgerton Regency Tea - $65

WWE Smashburger - $23

Too Hot to Handle Bloody Mary - $18

The Mind Flayer - $24

The Pink Soldier - $18

Beverly Hills Cobb Salad - $21

The Dessert is Lava - $30

Get Your Knives Out for this Glass Onion - $16

There is also a shareable sushi platter based on One Piece for $65 and a Squid Games-theme drink for $18. There are more such offerings along with non-themed items.

Customers can book their reservations from February 20 on netflixbites.com.

Netflix's previous in-person experiences have performed well

The streaming platform is looking to venture more into in-person experiences for its fans and has gradually taken steps towards it. It has done multiple pop-ups in the past, including restaurants, retail stores, and more. These have garnered over 7.5 million (as per Variety) across 170 pop-ups in 100 different locations over the years.

Their pop-up restaurant in 2023 in Los Angeles was booked for weeks and they hope the new venture in Vegas is similarly successful. Netflix plans to launch more retail and experience stores in 2025 and beyond. They are looking to build 'Netflix House', an immersive experience for its fans.

Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said as per the press release:

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings.

He further continued:

"We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing and unexpected ways.”

These 'houses' will feature food, drinks, and retail options. It will also have immersive experiences such as replicas, games, and more.

