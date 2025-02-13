"I was shaking"- When Tanner Buchanan opened up about feeling "the most anxiety" while kissing Mary Mouser in Cobra Kai

Tanner Buchanan is back as Roby Keene in the final set of episodes of Cobra Kai, which premiered earlier today. The actor, though 26 years old now, has achieved a lot over the years, even starring in some popular movies, like How to Date Billy Walsh and He's All That, in the past few years. The actor is still best known for his Cobra Kai role.

The characters in Cobra Kai require a lot of skills beyond acting, something that Buchanan has seemingly mastered. However, there is one thing that gave extreme anxiety to the young actor. He expressed in an interview with Interview Magazine that he was most afraid of romantic scenes, especially during the earlier seasons where he had to kiss Mary Mouser (who plays Samantha LaRusso).

He told Ralph Macchio:

"The romantic scenes are what cause me the most anxiety. You could talk to Mary [Mouser] about this because she and I are such good friends. When we had our first kiss scene in season two, they were asking us, “Are you ready?” My heart was pounding, I was shaking. It just feels weird to go to that place, because we’re such good friends."

Ralph Macchio, who also stars in the show as the iconic karate kid (or karate adult now) Daniel LaRusso, the father of Samantha, understood Tanner Buchanan's point and responded with:

"There is a self-conscious element. It’s awkward. That scene came out beautiful though. Jen Celotta directed that."

Of course, the other elements, which were more challenging to other actors weren't as much of a problem for Tanner Buchanan, who also spoke in this interview about how he was good at the other parts of the job.

"That came easy"- Tanner Buchanan on why other elements in Cobra Kai weren't difficult for him

As one of the leads in Cobra Kai, Tanner Buchanan is involved in a lot of physical scenes in the series, with frequent fight choreographies and many intense sequences. However, as he always had a penchant for fitness or physical activities, this was the easier part for him.

He told Ralph Macchio in the same interview:

"I guess with a dance background, I have a good sense of balance, so that came easy. I did some gymnastics growing up as well. I think the hard part is just trying to memorize the choreography. Learning that choreography is way harder than I expected, because you really have to be in tune, not only with what you’re doing, but almost exactly with what the other person is doing."

So the only problem the young actor had on the Netflix show was doing the romantic scenes, but with the seasons progressing he grew into it and delivered one of the finest arcs on the show.

Besides Cobra Kai, Tanner Buchanan has appeared in a multitude of other shows and movies, including Grey's Anatomy, Major Crimes, Ghost Ghirls, Girl Meets World, Max Winslow and the House of Secrets, He's All That, and The Hyperions, among others.

As Cobra Kai is over, we expect to see more of the actor in other films and shows in the coming years.

The final part of Cobra Kai season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

