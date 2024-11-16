Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: Everything we know so far

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is set to conclude the beloved Karate Kid spin-off on Netflix. The release of the last installment is scheduled for February 13, 2025. The next part will have five episodes, bringing the total for season 6 to fifteen episodes.

Following the premiere of part 2 on November 15, 2024, viewers are eagerly anticipating the last chapter of the show. Like previous installments, the episodes will be available exclusively on Netflix, providing the last confrontation and tying off franchise loose ends.

The story of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will continue the intense events of the Sekai Taikai tournament. Part 2 ended with a dramatic cliffhanger involving a chaotic brawl and the accidental death of Kwon (Brandon H. Lee).

The new episodes will address the aftermath of these events and focus on the remaining matches, including critical rivalries and emotional resolutions. This part is also expected to explore the evolving dynamics between key characters like Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and John Kreese.

With unresolved rivalries, surprising alliances, and high-stakes matches, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 aims to deliver a gripping finale, leaving fans with a farewell to the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Everything we know about Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

The highly anticipated Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is expected to bring years of storytelling to a dramatic conclusion. Since 2018, the show has been a fan favorite, continuing the legacy of the Karate Kid movies.

Part 2's tensions and the Sekai Taikai tournament's aftermath will dominate the final five episodes. In part 3, unresolved rivalries, emotional character arcs, and shocking twists will conclude the Miyagi-Do dojo and Cobra Kai legacy.

The Sekai Taikai tournament remains central to the plot, with questions surrounding whether it will continue after Kwon’s death. Key storylines will address the consequences of this tragedy, the rivalries between Axel and Robby, and how the tournament organizers manage the unprecedented chaos.

In this final act, Sensei Wolf, a mysterious and menacing figure, may reveal his motivations. Longstanding tensions between Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, and John Kreese are expected to escalate.

Cast of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

The final installment is expected to feature a familiar lineup of stars, including:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Peyton List as Tory

Jacob Bertrand as Hawk

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun

The plot of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is expected to address the fallout from Kwon's death and the decisions surrounding the Sekai Taikai finals. The male finals, initially set to feature Kwon, will require a replacement fighter, with Axel and Robby vying for the spot.

Meanwhile, Sensei Wolf's motivations and connections will be further explored. Other rivalries, such as those between Sam and Tory, will also play a pivotal role in this climactic chapter.

Producer and director

The show is written and executive-produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg under Counterbalance Entertainment. Other executive producers include Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Susan Ekins. The production is done in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Additional Information

The three-part release of season 6 reflects the creators’ decision to divide the story into three mini-arcs, akin to a trilogy. This innovative approach has allowed for deeper character development and more layered storytelling. The legacy of Cobra Kai extends beyond the show, with a future movie Karate Kid: Legends set to release in May 2025, potentially referencing events from the series.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will be available to stream on Netflix.

