What time will Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 be released? Release timings for all regions

The karate saga ends with Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, so its release date and time have become coveted information for audiences, especially after the cliffhanger ending in November last year. Many have been wondering for months about what's coming next in the Miyagiverse after the part 2 finale shocked fans with Kwon's tragic death.

Season 6 has been a mix of ups and downs, and with only one part remaining in the Karate Kid sequel series, more is yet to come. Expect bone-breaking fights as everyone prepares and heads off to the Under 18 All-Valley Karate Championship tournament, the place where it all started, which is a core theme in the final installment. It promises a cathartic send-off for rivals-turned-allies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, respectively.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 drops at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, February 13, 2025, only on Netflix.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 release time for all regions

Fans waiting for Cobra Kai season 6's return won't have to wait long as part 3 of the season drops on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

As release timings can vary per region, the table below gives the exact release timings for when the next episodes arrive on streaming in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 11:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 12:00 AM Mountain Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 1:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 2:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 3:00 AM

Like parts 1 and 2, season 6 part 3 will have five episodes and all five will drop once on the scheduled release date, allowing fans to binge-watch the final installment without waiting for new episode releases every week.

Where to watch the series?

Netflix has been the streaming home for the franchise since the streamer acquired the show after its initial run on YouTube. So, like the previous 10 episodes of the season, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will also be released exclusively on Netflix.

Every episode of the action comedy's previous seasons can also be watched on Netflix with a subscription.

Is there any preview of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3?

Yes, there's a sneak peek for the upcoming episodes that Netflix released on February 4, 2025. Daniel's voiceover narration starts with the 2-minute clip shared on Netflix Tudum and YouTube. He addresses Johnny, saying:

"In the beginning, we were enemies."

Meanwhile, a clip from the original Karate Kid movie playing out gives audiences a glimpse of their long-standing rivalry. Johnny also referenced their history, saying, "I guess it was inevitable we'd end up on the same side" as the teaser continues with a mix of old and new clips, blending the past and the future of the franchise.

Netflix describes season 6 part 3 as:

"After a startling result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1964 All Valley Karate Tournament, it's all been leading to this."

The trailer also teased how important it was to "return to where it all began."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 as the year progresses.

