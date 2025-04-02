The Death of Snow White: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

A new fantasy and horror film, The Death of Snow White, will be released on April 18, 2025. The film is a retelling of the classic story by the Grimm Brothers, with a modern take on the fairy tale and a dark and twisted plot.

Ad

The film, directed by Jason Brooks, takes us along the journey of Snow White, who flees into the dark forest to escape her evil stepmother. She finds herself being protected by seven bloodthirsty dwarves - cold-blooded assassins with a knack for brutal killings.

Sanae Loutsis plays the lead role of Snow White. Chelsea Edmundson, Tristan Nokes, and Meredith Binder also star in the movie.

The Death of Snow White releases on April 18, 2025

Ad

Trending

The Death of Snow White will be released in theatres on April 18, 2025. The film premiered at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 21, 2025.

The plot of The Death of Snow White

In this adaptation of the classic fairytale, Snow White is being relentlessly pursued by her wicked stepmother, The Evil Queen, who seeks to consume her heart to gain eternal beauty. To escape her doom, Snow White flees into the Dark Forest, which is teeming with all forms of mysterious and dark creatures.

Ad

In the dark forest, Snow White finds herself in the presence of seven murderous dwarves, skilled in the art of combat and brutal assassination. To survive, Snow White allies with the dwarves and relies on their skills to face the dangers that await her.

As secrets unravel and mysteries unfold, Snow White's spirit is put to the test as she faces the underlying darkness that lurks in her kingdom. This modern retelling of the Grimm Brothers' story explores themes of survival, justice, and betrayal in the most harrowing fashion.

Ad

Trailer highlights

Ad

The trailer for The Death of Snow White gives a preview of what audiences can expect from the film. It adheres to the theme of dark fantasy and horror with a new twist on the classic fairytale.

It begins with The Evil Queen talking to her magic mirror, reaffirming her vanity:

"Mirror hanging on the wall, I am the fairest of them all."

To which the mirror replies:

Ad

"It is true, but we both know Snow White is more beautiful than you."

Determined to eliminate her competition, she orders her huntsmen to find Snow White, who has already fled into the dark forest. We then get a glimpse of her encounter with the seven dwarves, who seem to be portrayed as violent and dangerous allies, far from the silly and benevolent characters from the classic fairytale.

Ad

The trailer showcases intense scenes of violence, dark magic, and pursuit intertwined with themes of survival and betrayal. This adaptation highlights the perilous journey of Snow White and promises and chilling and sunspensful take on Disney's beloved story.

The cast of The Death of Snow White

Ad

The cast of The Death of Snow White brings the story to life with a set of fresh faces. Sanae Loutsis plays the lead role of Snow White.

Chelsea Edmundson plays The Evil Queen, while Tristan Nokes takes up the role of Prince Charming. The director, Jason Brooks, also plays a role as one of the queen's huntsmen.

The Death of Snow White will be in theatres on April 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback