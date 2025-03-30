What is Snow White (2025) movie all about? Everything you need to know before you watch

Disney’s Snow White hit U.S. theaters on March 21, 2025, nearly 88 years after the original 1937 animated classic. With Marc Webb at the helm and Rachel Zegler portraying Snow White alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the film sparked discussions well before it hit theaters—partly due to Zegler's casting, changes to the original story, and behind-the-scenes controversies involving both lead actresses.

Despite all that noise, Snow White still opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office, grossing $42.2 million in its first weekend. As of March 28, 2025, it has made $100.2 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter and The Numbers, but that’s still far from its estimated $500 million “safety net” due to a massive $240–270 million production budget.

Critics have had mixed reactions. While some praised Zegler’s performance as heartfelt and sincere, others felt the movie didn’t do enough to justify a remake. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 41% critic score, with Metacritic settling at 50/100. Audiences were split too, with a CinemaScore of B+.

Even fans were unsure, pointing out the film's CGI-heavy visuals and different approach to characters like the Seven Dwarfs and the Prince. Still, it’s a major Disney release worth understanding before you walk in.

Snow White: A must-see masterpiece or an overhyped letdown?

A snap from the trailer (Image sourced from Disney)

Calling the movie a “must-see” depends entirely on what you’re expecting. If you’re looking for a faithful recreation of the 1937 classic, you’ll be disappointed. Disney’s remake swaps out most of the original songs, keeps only Heigh-Ho and Whistle While You Work, and gives Snow White a backstory that didn’t exist before.

She’s a political figure trying to take back a kingdom. Rachel Zegler’s performance has been called sincere, but her public comments and political views have made her a lightning rod online. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen with more sarcasm and theatricality than menace, and that’s divided opinion.

Visually, the movie leans hard on CGI, especially for the dwarfs—who are now magical creatures with glowing hands instead of live actors. This change alone has sparked backlash, especially from the dwarfism community. The love interest is no longer a prince but a rebel named Jonathan, and their connection builds slowly instead of love at first sight.

Critics weren’t fully sold. Rotten Tomatoes gave it 41%, and Metacritic settled at 50. Box office-wise, it’s made $100 million globally (The Numbers), but that’s a drop in the bucket compared to its $240–270 million budget. So no, it’s not the disaster people feared—but it’s definitely not a home run either.

Snow White: A movie that demands your attention or one you’ll forget by tomorrow?

A snap from the trailer (Image sourced from Disney)

Snow White is the kind of movie that tries really hard to matter, but doesn’t always land. Sure, it has big moments—like the Evil Queen getting sucked into her shattered magic mirror or Dopey suddenly speaking after years of silence. Those scenes are meant to stick with you.

But whether they actually do is another story. A lot of the movie feels like it’s going through the motions of a modern update: a “stronger” Snow White, a more layered villain, and a love story that grows out of shared ideals instead of just a song at a well. It sounds smart on paper, but in the theater, it feels stretched.

The movie has some memorable visuals but not always for the right reasons. The CGI dwarfs look off—like animated statues given rubbery skin. And while the new songs by Pasek and Paul aren’t bad, they’re not nearly as catchy as the original soundtrack.

Critics were torn, and fans have been loud online, especially over casting and plot changes. With all the pre-release noise, you’d expect something unforgettable. Instead, it ends up being a film that feels stuck between two goals—trying to honor the past while proving it’s different. And it doesn’t fully commit to either.

Snow White: Binge-worthy excellence or a drag to get through?

A snap from the trailer (Image sourced from Disney)

Let’s be honest, this isn’t the kind of movie you’ll be rewatching all weekend. It runs just over two hours, but parts of it feel longer. There’s a lot of exposition packed into the first act: flashbacks to Snow White’s childhood, her parents baking pies for villagers, the Queen manipulating her way into power, and a crash course on the kingdom’s politics.

It’s not boring, but it’s a lot to take in before anything really kicks off. Then you get Jonathan, a bandit with good intentions, who spends a big chunk of the movie stuck in the dungeon.

The pacing is uneven. One minute, you’re watching a charming musical number with animals cleaning the cottage; the next, you’re dragged into a full-on rebellion. Some scenes work—like the Queen smashing the mirror or Dopey finding his voice—but others feel overdone or out of place.

Even the final battle is more talk than action, with Snow White convincing guards to change sides by reminding them of their childhoods. That might sound sweet, but in a film that cost over $240 million to make, you’d expect something with more weight. It’s not painful to sit through, but binge-worthy? Not really. Once is probably enough.

Snow White is running on theaters near you.

