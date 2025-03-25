“It was the wokeness..”: Fans boycott Snow White after it bombs and gets one of the lowest IMDb ratings

Disney's Snow White was released on March 21, 2025, and starred Rachel Zegler as Snow White with Gal Gadot as her evil stepmother. A reimagination of the 1937 animated movie, which was based on the 1812 eponymous fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, the live-action movie was mired in several controversies.

Less than a week after its release, fans took to social media to express their disappointment in the modern take on the princess and the film. Some said that it was the film's "wokeness" that led to it being a "complete flop."

"It was the wokeness... Every woke movie they put out for five years has been a complete flop," an X user said.

Other fans called for the boycott of the film, because they had used CGI dwarves instead of actors, as some stated that they hated live action remakes.

"the horrible use of CGI dwarves instead of actors is why you should boycott Snow White," another user wrote.

"We need to show Disney what happens when you go woke" - another user mused.

"Meh I boycott Snow White because I hate live action remakes," another user added.

"Boycott Disney woke Snow White," another user wrote.

"Boycott the movie," another user mused.

Currently, the film holds a user rating of 1.9 out of 10, placing it as one of the lowest-rated films on IMDb's Bottom 100 list. According to a Deadline article, the film grossed $43 million domestically and $87.3 million globally. Considering that the film's budget is $270M, this was quite a slow start.

Rachel Zegler on why Snow White deserves a watch

Rachel Zegler, who plays the role of the Disney princess in the film, had made comments in the past that were seemingly controversial. She had spoken about how the modern take on the Disney princess is different than the original one. While she has been criticized by fans of the original film, she has taken the criticism in stride and believes that everyone should watch the movie.

In an interview with Allure published on March 18, 2025, Zegler spoke about why the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot, was a terrifying character. She said that since the queen lusted for power while demanding loyalty, she was quite terrifying.

Zegler also spoke about why people, especially the new generation, should watch the movie. She said that viewers needed to "realize that there's nothing wrong with choosing to do what's right," noting that it didn't have to be with "anger or a clenched fist."

She spoke about what she sees as the reasoning Evil Queen's vanity and insecurity.

"Anger can be a powerful emotion, but it doesn’t bring the brightest future," the actress said.

She added that the princess "chooses kindness and still makes a change," stating that "power takes many forms."

"I hope we’ll see a new dawn of kindness and acceptance in the next couple of years. And people don't see the need to use hate to cause further division."

Zegler also reflected on how crying has never been seen as a weakness in Disney princesses. This was something she understood while coming to terms with her own vulnerabilities, adding that fans have seen other princesses like Cinderella and Bella cry as well.

"We even see Snow White pray in the original animated movie, which I think is the only time you ever really see a Disney Princess pray. And the thing is, she prays for Grumpy—the one person in that cottage who doesn’t want her there. What a bada**."

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's film is in theaters now.

