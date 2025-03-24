"Symbolism will be their downfall" - Internet reacts as conspiracy theory comparing ‘Snow White’ scene to a Diddy party goes viral

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role, released in the theatres on March 21, 2025, worldwide. It had previously stirred controversy for its seemingly “woke” take on the 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Ad

Now, amid its release, the movie’s final scene is drawing comparison to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ allegedly white parties. In the Disney movie, Zegler’s Snow White is seen dancing to the song Good Things Grow (Finale) with Andrew Burnap’s Jonathan, alongside the supporting cast, after their victory over Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen.

The sequence shows everyone dressed in all-white attire seemingly celebrating the wedding of Snow White and Jonathan, while the backdrop is also filled with white decors. This has now triggered online theories about Snow White’s final scene being straight out of a Diddy party.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reportedly held primarily between 1998 and 2009 at several of Combs’ properties across New York, California, Florida, and abroad, these parties were known to have begun early in the day and lasted till the early hours of the following day.

According to the New York Times, people were often dressed in all-white as it was a dress code enforced by Diddy to separate people from their public image and make them appear equal, seemingly creating “a certain pristine simplicity.”

Ad

Here are some of the reactions from the social networking site X comparing Snow White’s final scene to Diddy white parties. User @CalenArcher commented under content creator Shadow of Ezra’s post on the same by writing:

“Symbolism will be their downfall.”

A social media user slams Snow White's final scene. (Image via X)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions:

Ad

“Diddy party for the ending. You can't make this sh*t up,” a user wrote.

"Disney is throwing a Diddy party in Snow White. No wonder it bombed," another user wrote.

“I don't seem to remember the original Snow White ending at a Diddy party,” a person wrote.

“This is no coincidence!” one person wrote.

Ad

Others continued to weigh in defending the movie's final scene.

"It's a wedding," a netizen argued.

"I didn't even catch that," another netizen argued.

“How do we know it has anything at all to do with Diddy? Maybe they just thought it would be a cool ending to the movie. Can you read minds?” another person wrote.

Ad

Exploring the controversies faced by the latest Snow White

In June 2021, Snow White director Marc Webb told Deadline during an interview that the titular role went to actress Rachel Zegler. At the time, the casting drew backlash as the princess in the original story was said to have “skin as white as snow.”

Meanwhile, Zegler is an American with Columbian roots. In January 2022, she responded to the criticism during the Actors on Actors discussion with Andrew Garfield. At the time, Rachel shared being “proud” of being cast as Snow White, adding the character was popular in Spanish-speaking countries.

Ad

However, when the backlash continued over her casting, she took to X in July 2023 and wrote:

“Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. I really, truly do not want to see it.”

In September 2024, during an interview with Cosmopolitan, she also mentioned facing “harassment from a certain group of people” and many showing up at her apartment and “screaming profanities.”

Ad

Another controversy emerged when Rachel Zegler, in her September 2022 chat with Variety at the D23 Expo, mentioned that Snow White would have a “modern edge.” She shared that instead of being the damsel in distress as in the original story, the protagonist would be dreaming of becoming “the leader she knows she can be.”

"I just mean that it's no longer 1937. She's [the princess] not gonna be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true," Zegler shared at the time.

Ad

Ad

During the same D23 Expo, she later told ExtraTV that the 1937 original movie was “dated when it comes to ideas of women being in roles of power” and “weird,” and their 2025 version would reflect Snow White’s “inner journey to find her true self.”

This too earned her backlash with many accusing her of disregarding the original film’s legacy and trying a “too woke” approach. Responding to the same in an October 2024 interview with Variety, Rachel Zegler claimed her words were misunderstood and taken out of context.

Ad

“I would never want to box someone in and say, 'If you want love, then you can't work. Or 'If you want to work, then you can't have a family.' It's not true. It's never been true,” the 23-year-old stated.

She further mentioned that the love story was still an “integral part” of her film and they were “always doing that.” Subsequently, on March 20, 2025, she mentioned being a “huge Disney fan,” adding it was an “honor of a lifetime” and “extra special” to be cast in the titular role, during her appearance on Good Morning America.

Ad

Finally, during a March 22 interview with Vogue Mexico, following the film’s release, Rachel Zegler defended her role and the film, citing the importance for audiences to "know that Disney has found this beautiful and delicate balance between the animated classic that everyone knows and loves from 1937, while also introducing it to this new generation."

Notably, Snow White also faced controversy for taking creative liberty and making other changes to the script, such as reimagining the seven dwarfs as magical creatures and using CGI to create them and the animals. Now, following its release, it's also raising questions about its seemingly inconsistent costume and set designs.

Ad

The casting of Israeli actor Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen has also led to outrage among pro-Palestinian advocates, amid the ongoing sociopolitical conflict in the region.

The 2025 Snow White joins Disney's live-action musical remakes of their original movies, including Cinderella in 2017 and Beauty and the Beast in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback