Was Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star smashed? Viral destroyed picture debunked

Heart of Stone actress Gal Gadot recently became the first Israeli actress to be honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Meanwhile, photos suggesting that the star was vandalized shortly after being placed were shared on Facebook. The photo soon went viral on several other social media platforms, including X.

One such Facebook post came with a caption which read:

"Gal Gadot's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed just hours after being placed."

One photo showed a tool lying next to the vandalized star. Another showed a more zoomed-in photo of the apparently destroyed site.

Despite the rumors, no such news could be verified as of now. Community notes under one such tweet suggested that the photos were from July 2018, when Donald Trump's star got damaged by a pickaxe. At the time, LAPD told The Hollywood Reporter that the suspect was a 24-year-old man named Austin Mikel Clay.

Rumors about the star getting vandalized began after protests broke out, which reportedly disrupted Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony. The event, which took place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, witnessed a bunch of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters outside the venue.

While authorities were present at the venue to control the crowd, no arrests were reportedly made. LAPD told The New York Post:

"[Officials were] assigned to the location, provided crowd control, and kept the peace."

As per reports by ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV, the event was to honor Gal Gadot's work as Wonder Woman and her role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

"I feel like I'm the luckiest woman I know right now" —said Gal Gadot at the ceremony

Actress Gal Gadot was supported by her family, including her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their four daughters at the event. In her speech at the ceremony, Gal called herself the "luckiest woman," saying:

"I feel like I'm the luckiest woman I know right now. I'm just a girl from a town in Israel, and I could never imagine such moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress, and I never knew that these things are possible."

The Israeli actress added that she was "overwhelmed with joy" due to the achievement. During her speech, Gal further expressed gratitude to her team, her family, and her fans.

During her speech, she made special references to Vin Diesel, who was her Fast & Furious co-star, as well as Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Gadot addressed Vin and thanked him for showing faith in her when she made her debut in the 2009 film Fast & Furious.

Talking about Jenkins, she added how the director had always guided her with "love and compassion."

Gal Gadot received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of the theatrical release of her upcoming movie Snow White on March 21, 2025. In the movie, Gal will be seen playing the character of Evil Queen, along with co-stars Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap.

