Is TikTok getting banned again on April 5th? All we know as memes erupt ahead of key deadline with President Trump playing a vital role

On Thursday, March 6, President Donald Trump opened up about the impending ban situation of TikTok. Upon being asked by a reporter if he planned to extend the 75-day deadline for a ban in case no deal was reached by April 4, he suggested that he might consider extending the same.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Thursday, he said:

"Probably yeah. We have a lot of interest in TikTok. China is going to play a role, so hopefully China will approve of the deal."

The President added that the company still has one more month in hand, hence, an extension might not be necessary. He additionally said:

"But if I need an extension, I will probably get it extended."

For the unaware, Trump passed an executive order in January where it gave a deadline of 75 days to the app to get a deal with an American company. The 75-day extension began from January 19, when the previous law implied the app's ban. This aforementioned extension is set to end on April 4. If Trump decides to approve the extension, the app would not be banned on April 5.

On January 19, the platform went inactive for some time, only to reappear for American users again. Meanwhile, social media platforms like X have gotten flooded with memes on the current situation. Fans all across the US have expressed their take on this dicey situation about the app. Here are some of the popular ones on the platform:

As per the Forbes article dated March 6, according to the law, Trump could also extend the deadline to 90 days. As of now, there has been no clarity regarding any possible bid surrounding TikTok.

Albania has placed a one-year office ban on TikTok

While the Chinese app is now fighting for its survival in the United States, it has already gotten officially banned in Albania for a year, as a First Post report dated March 7, 2025. While the announcement of the ban was made in December 2024, it was recently stayed that the ban might come into effect in a few days.

According to the outlet, the primary reason behind the ban would be to deal with increasing cases of cyberbullying and youth violence. The report further added that consultations with about 65K teachers and parents were done before getting to this decision by the government.

A lot of these individuals extended support in favor of restricting and even banning TikTok. The Education Minister Ogerta Manastirliu stated that this could be considered as a temporary solution to deal with the aforementioned issues.

Not just in the US and Albania, this platform has witnessed such situations in several countries like India, Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Netherlands, and a lot more.

TikTok users across the US are now waiting to see the fate of this app in the country. Statista reported that as of February 2025, more than $135 million people used the app in the country. This made the United States the country with a maximum number of TikTok users, followed by Indonesia and Brazil.

