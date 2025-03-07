“I hope he turn an eye on me” — Fugees' Pras Michel is hopeful for Donald Trump to grant him a pardon in his 2023 federal fraud case

After being convicted in his 2023 federal fraud case, singer Prakazrel Pras Michel is now requesting a pardon from President Trump. In a recent TMZ interview on March 7, he shared his thoughts on the same. He stated:

Ad

“It’s not a secret we’re working on a pardon. My team, we’re hopeful we’re gonna prevail.. When you talk about lawfare and selective prosecution, [Trump and I] probably have that in common.”

He then gave a message to Trump, stating:

“The last Justice Department was probably a little bit egregious. That’s what we have justice for. You just gotta trust the process.. All we can do is wish the best for him. We all gotta play our part… Obviously, I hope he turn an eye on me. Nonetheless though, it’s only been 60-something days.”

Ad

The interview came almost two years after Michel was charged by the U.S. Justice Department for his involvement in a multibillion-dollar scam. The Malaysian prime minister, a prominent Goldman Sachs banker, and a significant first-term Trump fundraiser have all been brought down by the scandal.

Pras Michel also hoped for Tory Lanez's pardon

During the same TMZ interview, Pras Michel sought to draw Trump's attention to his fraud conviction. Pras said he trusted the process. He further claimed that the current president was aware of his predicament.

Ad

Pras Michel claimed that the Justice Department of the previous administration, which found both him and President Trump guilty, was a shared enemy. He faces up to 22-year in prison, awaiting sentencing, which can be overturned if he is pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Ad

During the Trump administration, prosecutors claimed that Pras was influencing a Chinese extradition case and using contributors to transfer funds from a Malaysian financier to Barack Obama's 2012 campaign.

In 2023, Pras Michel was found guilty on 10 counts, including conspiracy, interfering with witnesses, concealing material information, and failing to register as a foreign power agent.

As per The Hollywood Reporter's report, Pras Michel's legal team "is exploring all available options following his case," according to a statement from his publicist Erica Dumas. Erica further told the outlet that "we remain optimistic about potential paths forward."

Ad

The incapacity of his trial lawyer, who made headlines for mishandling closing arguments by abusing an artificial intelligence computer, was one of the reasons Michel recently started his appeal procedure.

Ad

On the other hand, the 52-year-old also demanded that Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10 years time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, be pardoned as well. He also hoped that Tory Lanez would receive the same consideration from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Stating Lanez's sentence, Pras also declared, "Free Tory Lanez." He congratulated Lanez and encouraged him to continue fighting from prison.

"The president can’t pardon him because it’s a state situation; the president only pardons federal but the governor? Yeah,” he said.

Ad

He continued:

"Big up to Tory Lanez. I see you baby!"

Pras is seemingly confident that Donald Trump will help him, but he has run into several roadblocks in his case so far. The rapper tried to appeal his conviction in August 2024, but the appeal was rejected.

Meanwhile, the White House has not responded to a request for comment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback