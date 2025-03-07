"The kid's living the dream!" — Internet reacts to Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel hugging Trump in Oval office after becoming honorary secret service agent

President Donald Trump invited 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel and his father, Theodis Daniel, to the Oval Office on March 5, 2025. DJ and his father, a retired Navy personnel, had a sit-down session with the President after the teen was recently made an honorary Secret Service agent. The Director of the US Secret Service, Sean Curran, recently made DJ an honorary agent, making him the youngest person ever to hold the title.

Devarjaye has been battling brain cancer since 2018 and was described as a "young man who truly loves our police" by the president. After Trump finished making the announcement at the Oval Office, Devarjaye teenager embraced him. The interaction was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

Netizens took to X to share their opinions on the moment between Devarjaye and Trump, with many praising the teen's life. One person even stated that he was "living the dream."

"Awesome, the kid's living the dream!"

Others said that they didn't care what "side of politics" people were on because the moment was "wholesom," with some calling it "legendary" and "priceless."

"Idc what side of politics you’re on this is wholesome" an X user commented

"This is a legendary moment" another X user mentioned

"This is great! The sheer expression on DJ’s face when the announcement was made yesterday is simply priceless." an internet user stated

"kid got such a kind soul 🥺 he deserves all of this" another internet user said

Some other netizens speculated that Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel was only a prop for the president. They also took digs at the president's attempts to cap indirect costs for National Institutes of Health's research grants.

"bro trump using that lil kid as a prop" an X user tweeted

"Join the Secret Service as I cut funding for cancer research. I REALLY care about you. I mean it!" a netizen said.

"Prayers and love for DJ but realize he was stage prop for the DJT TV show "hey we found this kid and already wrote him into the script...DJT: can you get TJ here by tonight?"" another netizen shared

"They need to respect the position": 13-year-old Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel comments on democrats disregarding Trump

After President Donald Trump met Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel at the Oval Office, he mentioned how the teen had always dreamed of becoming a police officer. However, after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, the doctors gave him only five months to live. The teen and his father have since been on a quest to make his dream come true.

While the president's narration of the teen's cancer survival story made headlines, the teen also gave some opinions that sparked attention. He spoke about the Democrats who disregarded Trump at his joint address to Congress on March 4, 2025.

Speaking to The Post, DJ said that they made him "mad." He added that if people "weren't going to say something nice," they didn't "need to be there."

“Honestly, if it was up to myself, and I was the president, I would literally stop what I was doing, escort [disrespectful people] out and have them banned. They wouldn’t be allowed back in," he said.

The teenager continued to say that his dad told him that one "can't reward bad behavior."

"My dad says that you can’t reward bad behavior. Even if they don’t like President Trump, they need to respect the position.

Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel is a resident of Texas, and he and his father are on the pursuit of being sworn into as many law-enforcement agencies as possible. He was sworn in as an honorary officer of the Rice University Police Department in February 2022 before he was made an honorary Jasper Police officer in December 2024.

