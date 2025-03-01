What did Elon Musk wear in The Oval office? Netizens question reporter's double standards for questioning Zelensky's outfit

During a meeting at the Oval Office on February 28, 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump had a clash with each other regarding the relationship between both countries. The confrontation took a very intense turn when the Ukrainian president left the White House, as per CNN.

The outlet reported that Vice President JD Vance was also present at the meeting alongside Elon Musk. According to Newsbreak, Musk was spotted in a casual outfit that included a T-shirt and a MAGA ball cap.

While Zelensky and Trump had a dispute at the Oval Office, a video is now trending on social media where Zelensky was approached by a reporter and questioned about his outfit. The reporter asked:

"Why don't you wear a suit?! You're in the highest level of this country's office and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?! A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting this office."

According to the Independent, Zelensky responded by saying:

"I will wear a costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better, I don't know. We will see. Maybe something cheaper."

The question was asked by Brian Glenn, who serves as the Chief White House Correspondent for Real America's Voice, as per Times Now. He has previously been the National Campaign Correspondent for the network in the past and is romantically linked to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Netizens were spotted sharing their reactions to Brian's question below a post of @libsoftiktok on X (formerly Twitter). Among the responses, a user claimed that Brian's question was "stupid," alongside another alleging that the entire moment was a "setup."

"An absolutely stupid question," a user wrote on X.

"That wasn't a reporter – nothing more than a setup…," a netizen stated.

"Only Dbags care about the suit," an X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, where a person asked if the reporter could ask the same question to Elon Musk regarding his outfit.

"What that reporter have the b*lls to ask Elon that same question? I'm thinking not," one of the reactions reads.

"Why doesn't Elon Musk wear a suit in the Oval Office," another netizen commented on X.

"Suit is not important, character is important," an X user reacted.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky had a long argument

The Oval Office meeting was intended to sign an agreement through which the United States could access the rare minerals of Ukraine. The meeting was also recorded on camera, and Trump's and Volodymyr's argument went on for around ten minutes.

A report by CNN stated that Donald Trump threatened to completely give up on Ukraine, and Trump additionally criticized Zelensky for not showing any gratitude for the support being given by the Americans. Trump was also heard telling Volodymyr:

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III."

JD Vance also stepped into the conversation, questioning Volodymyr if he said "thank you." Trump then spoke with Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, following which he concluded that the Ukrainian President's presence wasn't required any longer. Trump then informed Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to inform Zelensky that he should leave.

Notably, Volodymyr has yet to address the confrontation with Trump.

