What does disrobed mean? Marjorie Taylor Greene trolled online as tweet on Judge Engoron backfires

On February 22, 2024, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called out New York Judge Arthur Engoron via X (formerly Twitter) and demanded that he be “disrobed” for his business fraud verdict against Donald Trump, as reported by The Hill.

“Judge Engoron should be disrobed and thrown out, he’s a disgrace!!” Greene wrote on the platform.

While “disrobed” means “to get undressed,” as per the Oxford Dictionary, the Cambridge Dictionary gave a slightly different definition, “to remove your clothes, especially an outer or formal piece of clothing worn for ceremonies.”

Regardless, from the context, it seems that what Marjorie Taylor Greene meant was that Judge Engoron be “disbarred” i.e., his legal license be confiscated and he is expelled from the bar.

In the wake of this use of controversial and perhaps misunderstood terminology, the Republican is now facing severe heat and trolling online.

“You have some very weird ideas”: Internet puts Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for her latest dig at Judge Engoron

Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron passed his verdict against former President Donald Trump that he and his firm committed business fraud worth $355 million.

The judge ruled that the real estate magnate manipulated the value of his assets, including “inflating the value of his Florida home, the Mar-a-Lago club,” as The Hill reports.

While Donald Trump claimed that his Mar-a-Lago property was worth $1 billion or more, Judge Engoron agreed with an appraiser’s estimated value between $18 million and $27 million.

In the wake of this, Marjorie Taylor Greene reposted a tweet by @amuse which had a black-and-white news clip from a New York Times July 16, 1981 article reading, “Post Home for Sale for $20 million.” A property image was followed alongside the text, “A portion of Mar-a-Lago, The Post estate in Palm Beach,” written below.

@amuse, who seemed to be against Judge Engoron’s verdict, captioned his post as follows:

“Flashback: If you had $20M 46 years ago, you could have bought Mar-a-Lago. Sadly, according to real estate expert Arthur F. Engoron, the property is only worth $18M today.”

Reposting @amuse’s tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded that Judge Engoron be “disrobed” and “thrown out” as he was a “disgrace.” She also added:

“Mar-a-Lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world,” she continued. “Mar-a-Lago is worth more now than the ridiculous judgment he ruled against Pres Trump!”

Since her tweet became viral, netizens have been trolling her for reportedly miswriting “disrobed” instead of “disbarred.” Not only that but social media users are also slamming her for allegedly misunderstanding the judge’s verdict.

Here are some of the comments against Marjorie Taylor Greene under her own post and elsewhere on X for her alleged gaffe.

So far, Marjorie Taylor Greene has not responded to the trolls and criticisms.

Meanwhile, in the face of last week’s backlash following his verdict, with many claiming political bias, Judge Engoron defended himself over the weekend.

He stated that he did not personally rule against Donald Trump and his Mar-a-Lago property’s value, and solely relied on a Palm Beach real estate expert and appraiser who consulted in the case, according to The Hill.

Earlier, in October 2023, during the trial’s beginning days, Engoron shared similar opinions by saying, “Please, press, stop saying that I valued it at $18 million.”

Notably, the verdict of business fraud prevents Donald Trump from carrying out his business operations in the state of New York for three years. Meanwhile, his attorneys have requested the court a 30-day time to pay fines of $355 million plus an additional $100 million, as per the judge’s rulings.

The Truth Social owner has denied committing business fraud and has expressed his wish to appeal in a higher court of law.

