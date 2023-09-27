How much is Mar A Lago worth? Eric Trump rants against the legal system, claims father's property is 'the most valuable'

American businessman and son of Donald Trump, Eric Trump, was not happy with a New York judge's ruling that claimed that the former first family misrepresented their wealth and assets on a regular basis to get better deals from banks, insurance companies, and other businesses.

On September 26, Judge Arthur Engoron made a decision that went against the former President and other members of the Trump Organization. As a result, the corporation faces the possibility of being required to pay penalties totaling $250 million and being barred from doing business in New York.

Engoron's verdict included many properties, including Mar-a-Lago, the former residence of the ex-president in Palm Beach, Florida, and the Trump Park Avenue apartment skyscraper in New York City. As per the judge's review, it was found that among all the properties, Trump exaggerated the value of his Mar-a-Lago's worth by a minimum of 2,300 percent over its actual worth.

On September 27, Eric Trump took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a lengthy rant for estimating the Mar-a-Lago's value to only "$18 million" when, as per him, it is speculated to be "over a billion dollars." He branded the ruling as "corrupt and coordinated."

Eric Trump compared the Mar-a-Lago property with other estates in the same area

In a separate X post, Eric Trump shared a screenshot of other properties that are "about 1/30 the size of Mar-a-Lago" and are not even based on the beach.

"It is a travesty of justice and an embarrassment to the court," Eric tweeted.

Engoron's ruling is based on an assessment of the beachfront home by the Palm Beach County Assessor from 2011 to 2021, when it was worth between $18 million and $27.6 million.

This comes after Eric Trump stated that he has "lost all faith in the New York legal system" after seeing "such hatred toward one person by a judge."

"We have run an exceptional company - never missing a loan payment, making banks hundreds of millions of dollars, developing some of the most iconic assets in the world. Yet today, the persecution of our family continues," Eric's tweet read.

Not just Eric Trump but the former American President's older son, Donald Trump Jr., also mocked the New York judge's ruling. He claimed that he would take 10 of Mar-a-Lago properties if its actual worth is $18 million.

In a separate post, Trump Jr. said that if people don't abide by "their rules" in the "blue states," they will target them. While replying to one of the X users, he wrote:

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump also ranted against the decision, stating that his "Civil Rights have been violated." He appealed to higher authorities to "reverse this horrible, un-American decision."