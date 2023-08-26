Did Donald Trump sell Mar-a-Lago? Whopping listing deal on Zillow debunked

Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman and 45th President of America was recently arrested on August 24, 2023, for racketeering and conspiracy charges. The news of him selling his Palm Beach resort called Mar-a-Lago has now surfaced, after the Daily Express reported that Zillow, a real estate marketing company posted the listing as "sold" on their site.

The information on Zillow showed that Trump had sold the property on August 4 for a whopping $422 million. However, the listing was quickly debunked and Zillow soon changed the Mar-a-Lago estate's status from "sold" to "off-market," as per the New York Post.

The Daily Express reported that the estate is under a company called Mar A Lago, Inc.

News of Donald Trump selling his Mar-a-Lago estate was "incorrect"

Expand Tweet

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago has been confirmed as not sold by Zillow, the same company that released an incorrect listing of the property. However, the company later revoked their listing information of Mar-a-Lago with a clarification. As per Newsweek, they released a statement saying:

"Zillow strives for accuracy on our site and if we become aware of inaccurate information, we will update it immediately. After an investigation, it appears that the information provided was incorrect. We've corrected the information on this property."

On the day that the listing was posted, Trump was booked after voluntarily surrendering for 13 felony charges in connection to the 2020 election. The former President was let off with a $200,000 bond.

Expand Tweet

As per the NY Post, the Mar-a-Lago property is owned by a company called Mar-a-Lago Inc. which is also owned by Donald Trump, as documented on the website SunBiz.

Addressing the Zillow listing, Trump's son Eric Trump told the New York Post

"Mar-a-Lago has absolutely not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is categorically false."

This is not the first rumor surrounding Mar-a-Lago

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, rumors arose that Trump has transferred the ownership of the Palm Beach property to his son Donald Trump Jr, only days before he was arrested, as per The Express.

The news was, however, debunked by multiple media outlets. Donald Trump Jr. himself also released a statement regarding the same:

"I woke up this morning to numerous media reports claiming that my dad transferred ownership of Mar-A-Lago to me, and while anyone would love to be gifted one of the most beautiful properties in the entire world, it is nothing more than total and complete fake news,”

He continued:

“A lot of media outlets should be embarrassed with themselves for running such a phony story, but we all know that most of them won’t even retract their reports because they have no shame. SAD!"

Donald Trump's Palm Beach Club Mar-a-Lago

Expand Tweet

The mansion was originally owned by Marjorie Merriweather Post, who inherited the estate after her father, C.W. Post's death in 1914. Mar-a-Lago means “Sea-to-Lake,” as the property stands between the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Worth Lagoon.

Trump bought the property in 1985, when he was about 39 years. Until 1994, the billionaire used the property as a residence, but then changed it into a members-only club, as per The Express.

According to Britannica, the mansion has a total of 58 bedrooms, with 33 bathrooms. The resort also comes with a 1800-square-foot living room with a 42-foot ceiling, a ballroom, and a 75-foot tower.

Donald Trump has not made any comments about the current ownership of Mar-a-Lago yet.