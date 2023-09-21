Donald Trump Jr. hastily deletes NSFW Nina Agdal tweet after hacker makes series of false claims on his Twitter account

Donald Trump Jr., an American political figure, recently ignited a social frenzy with a surprising tweet aimed at Nina Agdal, the fiancee of WWE star Logan Paul. This tweet surfaced amid an ongoing legal dispute between Agdal and Bellator welterweight contender Dillon Danis.

While Logan Paul and Danis are gearing up for a six-round cruiserweight boxing showdown scheduled for Saturday, October 14th, the prevailing topic of discussion has been Danis' seemingly unsophisticated approach on social media, attempting to tarnish Agdal's reputation.

In the latest development of the ongoing drama, Dillon Danis was officially served with legal documents related to a previous lawsuit filed against him by Nina Agdal. The Danish model took legal action against Danis, securing a restraining order after she accused the MMA fighter of persistent online harassment.

She cited over 250 incidents that inflicted humiliation, emotional distress, and damage to her reputation. Furthermore, she alleged that he violated State and Federal laws by accessing a private video on her phone.

Despite the latest developments, Danis remains resolute in his pursuit of tarnishing Nina Agdal's image. Undeterred by the legal repercussions, he recently shared a photo from Agdal's past photoshoot on Sports Illustrated, followed by a provocative and unsavory photoshopped meme featuring the Danish model surrounded by phallic imagery.

Danis further crossed boundaries by posting a revealing selfie of Agdal in lingerie and even retweeting a hacked message from Donald Trump Jr., alleging a romantic involvement with Agdal.

Check out the tweet below (Warning: below tweet contains strong language):

It is worth noting that Donald Trump Jr.'s X account was hacked, resulting in a series of bizarre and offensive posts. One tweet falsely announced his father's (former US president Donald Trump) death, while some other tweets targeted North Korea and Elon Musk. A spokesperson confirmed the hack and Trump Jr. regained control of his account and quickly deleted the posts within 30 minutes.

Dillon Danis fails to respond as new restraining order gets granted in Nina Agdal's lawsuit

Dillon Danis, known for his controversial tweets, did not attend a recent hearing concerning the temporary restraining order requested by Nina Agdal. This order, initially granted on September 7, prohibits Danis and his associates from sharing explicit images of Agdal. The judge granted the restraining order after Danis failed to submit his opposition papers within the specified timeframe.

Agdal initiated legal action against Danis, accusing him of consistently posting derogatory content about her on social media. Danis' absence at the hearing suggests a lack of engagement with the legal process. Despite being aware of the hearing date, he neither appeared nor submitted opposition papers. This may have likely influenced the judge's decision to grant the restraining order.

Meanwhile, Nina Agdal's legal team has successfully established that Danis's actions caused her substantial emotional distress and reputational harm. Danis must now adhere to the court's orders and respect the boundaries set by the legal system.

