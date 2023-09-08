Dillon Danis is ready to settle the lawsuit with Nina Agdal - but he has one surprising condition

Dillon Danis has suggested that he's ready to arrive at a settlement in his legal battle against Nina Agdal, albeit on one condition. The BJJ savant and MMA fighter is scheduled to make his boxing debut against Agdal's fiance, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul.

Heading into his fight against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has repeatedly taken jibes at the YouTuber's partner Nina Agdal. Danis has posted many photos and videos of Agdal with individuals who are supposedly her partners from previous relationships.

Several of the photos and videos are explicit, and some are said to have been Photoshopped. Danis' critics assert that he's posted them to hurt Agdal's and Paul's respective images as public personalities.

Agdal, a Danish model, recently sued Danis and sought a restraining order against him. She accused Danis of posting explicit content featuring her online without her consent. It's been insinuated that Danis has likely hacked Agdal's devices/online accounts and posted her private images/videos in the public domain.

'El Jefe' has taken to Twitter to indicate that he's willing to settle the lawsuit with Agdal. In his tweet, Danis alluded to Logan Paul's CryptoZoo project, Paul's NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project, where he allegedly scammed many investors. While Paul previously implied that he'll pay back the CryptoZoo investors, he's yet to return their money.

Referencing the same, Dillon Danis has tweeted that the only condition under which he'll settle with Nina Agdal is if all the money she receives from suing him goes to the alleged victims of the CryptoZoo project. Danis tweeted:

"The only way I would settle with Nina Agdal is if every dollar she receives from me goes to the victims of Cryptozoo."

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Agdal has been granted a temporary restraining order against Danis. TMZ Sports has reported that a New Jersey Court has given the model a TRO against the MMA fighter. It's been revealed that as per the order, 'El Jefe' can't publicly post any of Agdal's private content that he's purportedly secured via hacking her devices/online accounts.

Dillon Danis could be replaced in Logan Paul fight amid legal battle with Nina Agdal

Presently, Dillon Danis is scheduled to face Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14, 2023. Their highly-anticipated fight would be one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The other headlining matchup has KSI fighting Tommy Fury.

There's been widespread speculation that Dillon Danis, who's lately built a reputation for pulling out of his scheduled fights, could withdraw from his clash against Paul. BKFC star and former UFC welterweight Mike Perry is the official backup/replacement fighter for the Danis-Paul showdown.

It's believed that if Dillon Danis withdraws from the Logan Paul matchup amid his legal battle against Nina Agdal, Mike Perry would likely replace him and fight Paul on October 14.